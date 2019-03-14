Emmerdale viewers in tears at Paddy Kirk’s emotional reaction to Chas Dingle’s pregnancy news

14 March 2019, 11:37 | Updated: 14 March 2019, 12:56

Emmerdale's Paddy Kirk was left shocked at the baby news
Picture: ITV
By Alice Dear

The Dales' vet was shocked after Chas Dingle revealed her big baby news just months after they lost a child.

Emmerdale’s Paddy Kirk was left emotional after Chas Dingle spilled her pregnancy news.

During this week’s episodes, Chas announced to Paddy she was pregnant again.

In the emotional scenes, Chas suddenly announced to a stressed Paddy: “Paddy I’m pregnant.”

Following the outburst, Chas quickly told her partner: "I didn't want it to come out like that.”

She continued: “Oh God I'm so sorry Paddy. I wanted to make it special."

Read more: Emmerdale star DEFENDS controversial grooming storyline

Chas Dingle left Paddy emotional after announcing she is pregnant
Picture: ITV

However, an ecstatic and emotional Paddy simply replied: “Don't be sorry, shush.

"This is special, this is perfect. This is brilliant, I'm so happy. Sorry, I was really preoccupied. Are we going to have another little baby?"

As Paddy started to cry, Chas told him: "We're going to be a mummy and daddy again."

The couple decided to keep the news to themselves for now, due to the early stages of the pregnancy.

The couple were ecstatic following their heartbreaks over Grace
Picture: ITV

The happy news comes after the couple’s first baby, Grace, shortly died after she was born.

Viewers of the hit ITV soap were left ecstatic by the news, and emotional following Paddy’s reaction.

One fan commented on Twitter: “Please let Paddy and Chas have a healthy baby and get their happy ever after! #Emmerdale.”

Another wrote: “Oh, Paddy, getting my eye taps going again. #Emmerdale.”

