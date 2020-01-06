Emmerdale reveals six suspects of Graham Foster's murder in haunting 2020 trailer

By Naomi Bartram

Emmerdale's latest creepy trailer sees Graham Foster running away from his potential murderers.

Emmerdale’s Graham Foster has made himself plenty of enemies over the past few months.

And after making it his mission to ruin Christmas for the Tates, he pushes one resident of Home Farm too far and will meet his grisly end this January.

But as we get ready to say goodbye to Graham (Andrew Scarborough), the latest trailer for the ITV soap takes a look at who could be responsible for killing him.

In the short clip, the character can be seen being chased through the village by a hooded figure on a dark and foggy night.

Graham will meet his end this January. Picture: ITV

The minute-long trailer also sees Graham crouch down behind a grave to try and hide from those running after him.

Read More: Peter Kay reveals Phoenix Nights film is in the works during rare public appearance

But the face of his killer keeps changing, with soap bosses keen to keep their identity under wraps.

The potential suspects include Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), Andrea and Jamie Tate (Anna Nightingale and Alexander Lincoln), Kim Tate (Claire King) and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

Read More: Emmerdale’s Charley Webb reveals clever parenting hack for when son Bowie needs ‘time out’

Kim is a suspect for Graham's murder. Picture: ITV

This comes after he recently destroyed his relationship with Kim by telling her that it was her son Jamie who was responsible for her going to prison.

Things got even worse for the businessman when he burst into the Tate’s Christmas dinner to reveal he’s Millie's father and not Jamie, after a one night stand with Andrea.

Speaking about the storyline, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw has promised an "unmissable week of drama packed full of exciting twists and turns".

She said: “Graham’s murder will form part of an unmissable week of drama packed full of exciting twists and turns. It’s always exciting to step outside of our usual story-telling style and viewers will be on the edge of their seats as some of our villagers have their lives irrevocably changed forever.

“Graham has been a huge character at the heart of some of our biggest storylines so it felt only fitting that he left us with an enormous, explosive bang, to kick off what promises to be a massive year of drama for Emmerdale.”