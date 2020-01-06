Peter Kay reveals Phoenix Nights film is in the works during rare public appearance

Peter Kay has opened up about a Phoenix Nights film. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

A Phoenix Nights film could be hitting movie theatres soon, according to Peter Kay.

Peter Kay has been noticeably missing from our TV screens ever since he announced he would be taking a break from work back in 2017.

The comedian and actor cancelled a massive nationwide tour and disappeared from the limelight due to ‘unforeseen family circumstances’.

But now 46-year-old Peter has revealed he could be making a comeback sooner than expected, after teasing Phoenix Nights movie is in the works.

According to The Sun, he appeared at a recent pop-up at a charity screening of the Channel 4 show and told fans: “People always ask, ‘Will there be more Phoenix Nights?’ and I can now confirm there won’t — but I am thinking of a film.”

Peter Kay has teased a Phoenix Nights movie. Picture: PA Images

Phoenix Nights first hit our TVs 19 years ago and followed the story of businessman Brian Potter as he tried to make his club the biggest in Bolton.

The series not only launched the career of Peter, - who wrote the show and played Brian - but also his co-star and best mate Paddy McGuinness

Opening up about the show's creation, Peter explained: "We did a lot of research.

“We went around a lot of clubs in Bolton. I had this pen. It was a big Biro that had a microphone.

"Very convincing - you put it in your top pocket, the cable ran under my shirt and I had a dictaphone in the inside pocket of my jacket. It was June or July so we were roasting, sat in clubs.

"Every 45 minutes I'd say, 'I'm going for a slash', turn the tape over and come back. In one place, someone asked for a pen and I was terrified they'd drag me over a desk with this cable."

This comes after the star was recently spotted out in public for the first time since April at the 'Peter Pan' pantomime in Crewe on December 29.

In a snap, Peter can be seen posing alongside the show's director Debbit Isitt, as she wrote: “So lovely to see the brilliant comic genius Peter Kay and his lovely family tonight for our final show! What a lovely surprise for us all!”

So lovely to see the brilliant comic genius Peter Kay and his lovely family @nativityuk tonight for our final show! What a lovely surprise for us all! 💫⭐️💫⭐️💫⭐️💫⭐️ pic.twitter.com/XkzYdmeGnB — Debbie Isitt (@DeborahIsitt) December 29, 2019

Meanwhile, the comedian is also reportedly in talks for a new series with the BBC.

An insider recently told The Sun: “A conversation has been had between Peter and the BBC.

“There is no rush and whatever happens will always be dictated by Peter but a new project has been discussed.

“It’s exciting news for Peter’s fans, who have yet to see the void left by Car Share filled.”