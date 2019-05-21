Emmerdale’s Chas and Paddy actors reveal the results of baby scan following baby Grace heartbreak

Chas and Paddy find out the results of their baby scan. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Emmerdale actors Lucy Pargeter and Dominic Brunt revealed the outcome of the baby scan on This Morning.

Some of the cast of Emmerdale joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning this week to discuss the hit ITV soap.

The TV duo spoke to actors Lucy Pargeter and Dominic Brunt, who play Chas Dingle and Paddy Kirk, who revealed the results of the upcoming baby scan in this week’s show.

Paddy and Chas have recently been through heartbreak after their baby daughter, Grace, died shortly after being born.

Chas Dingle recently found out she was pregnant again, much to her and Paddy’s joy.

The couple revealed all goes well with the baby scan. Picture: ITV

But now, the couple are going for their 21 week scan to check up on the baby.

Fans have been waiting to hear the outcome of the scan, hoping it’s good news for the couple.

Talking to Phil and Holly, actress Lucy revealed: “[The scan] is this week, and everything is positive. Everything is ok!”

She added: “Thankfully everything is fine with this pregnancy – so far.”

The couple went through heartbreak when their daughter, Grace, died. Picture: ITV

Actor Dominic also said: “We hope we get our happy ending.”

The scenes of the scan are due to air on Emmerdale this week.