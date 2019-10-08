Emmerdale spoilers: Rapist Lee’s shock death leaves Robert facing murder charges

Aaron and Robert are forced to flee the village. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Robert Sugden is forced to go on the run with boyfriend Aaron Dingle in next week's dramatic Emmerdale.

Emmerdale fans are in for an explosive few days after Robert Sugden learns that rapist Lee Posner has died.

In scenes airing next week, Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) tells her brother Robert (Ryan Hawley) that the man who sexually assaulted her has died after his brutal attack.

Robert was desperate to seek revenge for his sister and began antagonising Lee earlier this year. But his temper got the better of him when he ended up hitting Lee on the back of the head with a shovel.

Following his shock death, now Robert – who previously pleaded guilty to attacking Lee – could get sent down for murder.

In blind panic, Robert and Aaron (Danny Miller) take Liv Flaherty's (Isobel Steele) advice to go on the run.

After saying his final goodbye to Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) in an emotional scene, Aaron gets into the car with Robert and the pair bid farewell to the village.

This comes after Ryan's departure from Emmerdale was announced in July, with the actor teasing his shock exit scenes.

He previously told the Metro.co.uk: “It’s shocking, it comes out of nowhere. Victoria comes and says Lee has died and they very quickly start to process what the implications will mean for Robert’s sentencing.

“He’s pled guilty already to GBH with intent, section 18, which will inevitably mean he will now be guilty or he thinks he will be found guilty fo the murder of Lee Posner.”

Back in the village, Victoria has a lot on her plate as she comes to terms with her unborn baby having no father.

After dealing with the impact of Lee being a rapist, she now is now faced with having to eventually tell her son that his father was killed by his uncle.

And with so much on her plate, now Victoria is having to deal with the possibility of Lee’s mum returning to meet her grandchild.