What time are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on this week?

6 December 2022, 07:45

Emmerdale and Coronation Street schedule confirmed: ITV reveals when the soaps will air this week due to the World Cup.

If you were looking forward to catching up with Emmerdale and Coronation Street this week, you might be disappointed.

The ITV soaps will be disrupted for the next two weeks as the channel has confirmed further schedule changes due to the FIFA World Cup.

This means upcoming episodes of Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been moved to accommodate the coverage of the sports competition.

The World Cup 2022 is set to run until December 18 which means there is set to be more changes over the next two weeks.

Emmerdale's schedule has been changed for the World Cup 2022
Emmerdale's schedule has been changed for the World Cup 2022. Picture: ITV

So, is Emmerdale on today and what time is Coronation Street? Here’s what we know…

Is Emmerdale on today?

  • Monday 5th December - Emmerdale was cancelled, with ITV airing the Brazil vs South Korea game.
  • Tuesday 6th December - Emmerdale is cancelled to make way for the Portugal vs Switzerland game.
  • Wednesday 7th December - Emmerdale is airing an hour-long episode at 7pm.
  • Thursday 8th December - Emmerdale is airing another hour-long episode at 7pm to make up for the lost instalments.
  • Friday 9th December - Emmerdale is airing another hour-long episode at 7pm.
Coronation Street episodes have been changed this week
Coronation Street episodes have been changed this week. Picture: ITV

Is Coronation Street on today?

  • Monday 5th December - Coronation Street was cancelled due to the Brazil vs South Korea game.
  • Tuesday 6th December - Coronation Street doesn’t usually air on Tuesdays.
  • Wednesday 7th December - Corrie fans will be glad to know an extra special hour long episode will air in its usual 8pm slot.
  • Thursday 8th December - Despite not usually airing on Thursdays, the soap will follow Emmerdale with another hour-long episode at 8pm.
  • Friday 9th December - In a treat to viewers, Coronation Street will air a third hour long episode at 8pm.

