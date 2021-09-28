Who plays Sarah Sugden in Emmerdale and how old is she?

Katie Hill plays Sarah Sugden in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who is Emmerdale's Sarah and who has played her? Everything you need to know about Katie Hill and Sophia Amber Moore...

Sarah Sugden has been at the centre of a sad storyline on Emmerdale after she was reunited with her heart donor's sister Chloe.

Sarah’s donor Gemma was killed in a car crash, and her sibling has recently opened up about her parents' grief following the accident.

But who plays Sarah in Emmerdale? Here’s what we know…

Katie Hill has starred in Emmerdale since 2017. Picture: Instagram

Who plays Sarah Sugden in Emmerdale?

Sarah Sugden has been played by actress Katie Hill since 2017.

While Katie is 18 years old, her character on the soap is 16 years of age.

Katie is the fifth actress to play the daughter of Andy Sugden and Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale.

Sarah was previously played by Sophia Amber Moore who first made her debut in 2007, before leaving in 2016.

Over her nine years on Emmerdale, Sophia was part of some huge storylines including battling a genetic condition called Fanconi anemia as well as leukemia.

When the actress was recast, a spokesperson for Emmerdale said at the time: “Due to the nature of the storyline the character of Sarah Sugden has been recast for an older actress.

“The role will now be played by Katie Hill.”

What happened to Sarah in Emmerdale?

In 2011, Sarah was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease called Fanconi anaemia at the age of five and she needed a bone marrow transplant.

After none of their family were a match for Sarah, Debbie and Andy decided to have another baby.

Sarah Sudgen has been played by five different actresses. Picture: ITV

Sarah then began developing leukaemia before her brother Jack was born and was proved to be a match.

The teenager was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 but managed to get treatment in Prague after a crowdfunding page was set up by Debbie's grandmother Faith Dingle.

But in 2018 she began suffering from heart failure as a side effect of the chemotherapy but she was eventually given a transplant.

While her heart didn't initially work, medication was able to stabilise her.