Who plays Sarah Sugden in Emmerdale and how old is she?

28 September 2021, 08:27

Katie Hill plays Sarah Sugden in Emmerdale
Katie Hill plays Sarah Sugden in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who is Emmerdale's Sarah and who has played her? Everything you need to know about Katie Hill and Sophia Amber Moore...

Sarah Sugden has been at the centre of a sad storyline on Emmerdale after she was reunited with her heart donor's sister Chloe.

Sarah’s donor Gemma was killed in a car crash, and her sibling has recently opened up about her parents' grief following the accident.

But who plays Sarah in Emmerdale? Here’s what we know…

Katie Hill has starred in Emmerdale since 2017
Katie Hill has starred in Emmerdale since 2017. Picture: Instagram

Who plays Sarah Sugden in Emmerdale?

Sarah Sugden has been played by actress Katie Hill since 2017.

While Katie is 18 years old, her character on the soap is 16 years of age.

Katie is the fifth actress to play the daughter of Andy Sugden and Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale.

Sarah was previously played by Sophia Amber Moore who first made her debut in 2007, before leaving in 2016.

Over her nine years on Emmerdale, Sophia was part of some huge storylines including battling a genetic condition called Fanconi anemia as well as leukemia.

When the actress was recast, a spokesperson for Emmerdale said at the time: “Due to the nature of the storyline the character of Sarah Sugden has been recast for an older actress.

“The role will now be played by Katie Hill.”

What happened to Sarah in Emmerdale?

In 2011, Sarah was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease called Fanconi anaemia at the age of five and she needed a bone marrow transplant.

After none of their family were a match for Sarah, Debbie and Andy decided to have another baby.

Sarah Sudgen has been played by five different actresses
Sarah Sudgen has been played by five different actresses. Picture: ITV

Sarah then began developing leukaemia before her brother Jack was born and was proved to be a match.

The teenager was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 but managed to get treatment in Prague after a crowdfunding page was set up by Debbie's grandmother Faith Dingle.

But in 2018 she began suffering from heart failure as a side effect of the chemotherapy but she was eventually given a transplant.

While her heart didn't initially work, medication was able to stabilise her.

More Emmerdale News

Jamie Tate could be dead in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans convinced Jamie Tate dies after horror lake crash
Reece Dinsdale is married to Zoe Turner

Inside ex-Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale’s marriage to actress wife Zara Turner
Graeme Hawley and has been married to Elianne Byrne since 2008

Inside Coronation Street star Graeme Hawley’s marriage to ex-Emmerdale actress Elianne Byrne
Fans will get to say goodbye to Diane Sugden in a few weeks

Diane Sugden actress Elizabeth Estensen quits Emmerdale after 22 years
April Winsdor is played by Amelia Flanagan in Emmerdale

How old is April Windsor in Emmerdale and who plays her?

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby is wearing all white on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pleated skirt from the high street

Celebrities

Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek episode guide

Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?
Gordon, Gino and Fred are back with a brand new series

Gordon, Gino & Fred fans in hysterics as Gordon Ramsay covers Gino D’Acampo in mud
Married at First Sight fans are guessing Tayah is expecting a baby

Is Married at First Sight's Tayah Victoria pregnant?

Everything you need to know about the petrol crisis

Where can I get petrol today, which stations are closed and where is the £30 limit?

Lifestyle

These five tips will help your petrol last longer

How to make your petrol last longer, according to the car experts

Lifestyle

Where was Squid Game filmed?

Where was Squid Game filmed?

Who wins Squid Game?

Who wins Squid Game? Netflix series ending explained

Who plays player 067 in Squid Game?

Who plays player 67 Kang Sae-byeok in Squid Game?

How much is the Squid Game prize money?

How much is the Squid Game prize money in pounds?

A woman has said she can't afford her sister's wedding

'I can't afford to go to my sisters child-free wedding - and now she's furious'

Lifestyle

What are the games on Squid Game?

What are the games in Squid Game and how many are there?

A Bridgerton season two first look has been released by Netflix

Bridgerton season two: cast, trailer, release date and everything we know
Matt and Daniel have been going from strength to strength on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK fans spot major clue Matt Jameson and Dan McKee are still together
Netflix have released new season five photos

The Crown season five: cast, release date, time period, and everything we know about the Netflix series