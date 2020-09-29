How many episodes are there of new drama Life?

29 September 2020, 20:00

Life is airing on BBC One this autumn
Life is airing on BBC One this autumn.

How many episodes are there of BBC's Life and how can I watch it?

If you’re ready for a new series to get addicted to, the BBC have got you covered with Life.

Written by Mike Bartlett, the programme is set in the same universe as his previous creation Doctor Foster.

And the star-studded cast features the likes of Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey), Peter Davison (Doctor Who), Adrian Lester (Trauma) and Rachael Stirling (The Bletchley Circle).

But how many episodes are there of the new drama and when is it on? Here’s what we know…

How many episodes are there of BBC’s Life?

Life is a six-part series which follows the stories of the residents in a large house in Manchester divided into flats.

It starts on Tuesday September 29 and the last episode will air six weeks later on November 3.

You can watch it live at 9pm on BBC One, or catch up on iPlayer straight afterwards.

The official synopsis of Life reads: “As each of the four separate, relatable yet surprising strands unfold, they tell a larger story about what happens when we decide to step out of our own personal space and take a closer look into other people’s lives.

“LIFE explores love, loss, birth, death, the ordinary, the extraordinary and everything in between.”

Victoria Hamilton plays Belle in Life
Victoria Hamilton plays Belle in Life.

One of the characters which Life centres around is GP Gemma Foster's neighbour Anna, played by The Crown's Victoria Hamilton.

Anna has since changed her name to Belle and is trying to rebuild her life away from ex-husband Neil.

Adam James will also star in the series, reprising his role as Neil who cheated with Gemma (Suranne Jones) in Doctor Foster.

Speaking about his decision to base a new series on Anna, writer Mike said: "In the last series of Doctor Foster, Anna split up with Neil and moved away. But I loved her as a character and suspected that was really the start of her story, rather than the end. In Life we find her living alone, under a different name, in a new city.

"It's one of four story strands that make up the series, the other three being new, completely different interconnected stories that explore the epic and extraordinary in our everyday lives. It might share a universe with Doctor Foster but Life is a whole world of its own."

