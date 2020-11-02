How many episodes are there of Don't Rock The Boat?

If you’re looking for something to keep you entertained through lockdown, ITV have got you covered with Don’t Rock The Boat.

The series sees 12 celebrities split into two teams and battle it out in an attempt to row the entire length of Britain the fastest.

The likes of Tom Watson, Denise Lewis OBE, Jodie Kidd, Craig Charles, Fleur East, Joe Weller, Jack Fincham, Lucy Fallon, Victoria Pendleton, Shaun Wallace, Adam Thomas and Kimberly Wyatt are all taking part.

But how many episodes are there? Here’s what we know…

Don't Rock The Boat is airing this November. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of Don't Rock The Boat?

There are five episodes of Don’t Rock The Boat which will air over five consecutive nights.

The first starts on Monday (November 2) at 9pm on ITV, the second is on Tuesday (November 3) at 9:15pm on ITV.

The next two are on Wednesday (November 4), Thursday (November 6) and the last will air on Friday (November 7) at 9pm.

Each episode airs for an hour and will see the stars ‘step out of their comfort zones’ as they take on ‘one of the toughest shows ever filmed on both land and sea’.

Cricketing legend and Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff and The Voice’s AJ Odudu are presenting the series, and will be helping guide the celebs through each leg of the race.

Speaking about the series before filming, Freddie said: “I’m thrilled to be hosting this brand new show for ITV. It sounds like it’s going to be a huge challenge for the twelve rowers so I’m pleased that I’ll be spending most of my time on dry land… hopefully!

“It should be a great watch for everyone at home and I can’t wait to get started.”

AJ Odudu added: “This is going to be a great show, with an epic line-up. Such a brilliant mix of personalities and challenges which always makes for good telly.

“I personally cannot wait to get going – especially filming with the legend that is Freddie Flintoff. We’re going to have so much fun! Bring it on!”

