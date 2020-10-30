Gogglebox couples: Who are the boyfriends and girlfriends of the stars?

Meet the boyfriends and girlfriends behind the Gogglebox stars. Picture: Instagram

Which Gogglebox stars have partners? And who is married on the show? Here's what we know...

Gogglebox is finally back on our screens to keep us warm through the chilly autumn evenings.

But while we’ve fallen in love with the stars over the past few years, we don’t know much about their lives away from the sofa - mainly their partners!

So, let’s get to know the girlfriends and boyfriends of the likes of Pete Sandiford, Izzi Warner and Lee Riley.

Izzi Warner’s boyfriend Grant

Izzi often speaks about her boyfriend Grant on the show and the pair share two children together.

Their eldest son Bobby is now five years old, while little Bessie was born in February this year.

Ellie has been with her boyfriend Nat for a few years now, first mentioning him back in 2018.

Speaking to The Sun Online on the red carpet at the National Television Awards in 2018, Ellie and her sister Izzi said: "We've both got boyfriends. They're in hiding, they let us have the limelight."

We don’t know very much about Nat, other than the fact he’s from Leeds and seemingly lives with Ellie in her family home.

He also filled in for Izzi on Gogglebox during the pandemic.

The eldest Malong brother Tom has often shared photos of his girlfriend Bryony Briscoe on social media.

Bryony is a model from Leeds and has over 13k followers on Instagram.

Pete Sandiford’s girlfriend Paige

Blackpool born Pete shares the Gogglebox sofa with his sister Sophie, but he finally went Instagram official with his girlfriend Paige last month October.

He wrote: "My Mrs and best mate what more could I ask for. Don't worry @sophiesandiford1 you are a close second best friend. This was taken last year FYI."

Paige is an emergency service call handler in London.

Paige Deville’s boyfriend Brad

Earlier this year, Paige celebrated a huge milestone with her boyfriend Brad after they bought their first-ever home together.

The 24-year-old, who stars on the show alongside her mum Sally, shared a photo of the new pad on Twitter in June, writing: "OFFICIALLY A HOME-OWNER!! #happyhome #adventure #goals."

Lee Riley’s partner Steve

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby, Lee Riley and his partner Steve Mail. Picture: Instagram

Lee might be quarantining in his caravan with best pal Jenny Newby, but he usually splits his time between Hull and Cyprus, where his partner Steve Mail lives.

The pair have been together for 26 years, and Steve recently jetted back to the UK to reunite with his other half.

Alongside a selfie of the pair and Jenny, Steve wrote: "From sunny Cyprus to wet and miserable Hull but Very happy to be Reunited with my better half and so good to see my dear friend Jenny".

Baasit Siddiqui’s wife Melissa

Baasit and Melissa have been married for eight years and have two children together - Amelia, six, and one-year-old Theodore.

While Melissa is yet to make her TV debut, Amelia has made a few appearances on Gogglebox, seen playing with her Grandad Sid and uncle Umar.

