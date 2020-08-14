Don't Rock The Boat: Full celebrity line up revealed including Adam Thomas and Shaun Wallace

The line up for Don't Rock The Boat has been revealed. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who is in the line up for Don't Rock The Boat? Everyone from Lucy Fallon to Adam Thomas.

ITV’s brand new reality show Don't Rock The Boat will be coming to our screens this autumn.

The series will see 12 celebrities take part in the ultimate rowing challenge from Cornwall to Scotland.

Split into two teams of six, the stars will also stop off at checkpoints in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Here, they will have to complete a series of on-shore challenges, pushing their physical and mental strength to the limit.

Freddie Flintoff will be presenting Don't Rock The Boat with AJ Odudu. Picture: PA Images

Don’t Rock The Boat will be presented by cricketer Freddie Flintoff and Big Brother's Bit on the Side's AJ Odudu as hosts.

But who has joined the line up and which stars are competing? Here’s what we know…

Who is in the Don't Rock The Boat lineup?

According to The Sun, the line up includes a bunch of reality stars, YouTubers and singers.

Love Island legend Kem Cetinay was set to take part but reportedly quit after just one training session as it was ‘too tough’.

See the full line up below:

Adam Thomas

The former Emmerdale actor and I’m A Celeb runner up will be taking on the challenge.

Lucy Fallon

Following her Coronation Street exit, the Bethany Platt actress will be putting her strength to the test.

Shaun Wallace

Shaun Wallace is taking part in Don't Rock The Boat. Picture: ITV

The Chase’s Dark Destroyer is swapping evenings spent revising quiz questions, for tough training sessions on Don’t Rock The Boat.

Kimberley Wyatt

This Pussycat Dolls star is used to tough rehearsals, but will be ready for the ultimate rowing challenge?

Jack Fincham

Love Island winner Jack Fincham will be taking on another reality TV show, hoping he’ll be just as successful.

Jodie Kidd

Jodie Kidd is taking part in Don't Rock The Boat. Picture: PA Images

Jodie Kidd has previously tried her hand at The Jump, Strictly Come Dancing, and Celebrity MasterChef.

Denise Lewis

Denise Lewis is taking part in Don't Rock The Boat. Picture: PA Images

After winning an Olympic gold medal in the heptathlon at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Denise is used to tough competition.

Joe Weller

YouTuber Joe Weller is a keen boxer so will be hoping this will give him a fighting chance of winning.

Tom Watson

Tom Watson is taking part in Don't Rock The Boat. Picture: PA Images

Tom Watson is the former Deputy Labour leader who was the MP for West Bromwich East.

Craig Charles

Craig Charles is taking part in Don't Rock The Boat. Picture: PA Images

After having to quit I’m A Celebrity due to a family bereavement in 2014, Craig Charles is back on our reality TV screens.

Victoria Pendleton

Champion cyclist Victoria Pendleton has an Olympic gold medal under her belt and once climbed Mount Everest.

Fleur East

X Factor finalist Fleur East is also taking part in the challenge.

