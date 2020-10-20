Don't Rock The Boat: When is the ITV reality show on and what is it about?

20 October 2020, 16:58

Don't Rock The Boat is airing this November
Don't Rock The Boat is airing this November. Picture: ITV/Instagram

When is Don't Rock The Boat on, who is presenting the ITV show and what is it about?

ITV is back this autumn with a brand new reality show to keep us entertained through the colder months.

Viewers will see big names take to the waters for some tough challenges.

But when is Don’t Rock The Boat on ITV, what is it about and how can I watch it? Here’s what we know…

When does Don't Rock The Boat start?

The start date for Don't Rock The Boat has not been announced yet, however it is set to hit our screens in November 2020 - so not long left to wait!

Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu are presenting Don't Rock The Boat
Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu are presenting Don't Rock The Boat. Picture: ITV

What is Don't Rock The Boat about?

ITV’s new show Don't Rock The Boat follows 12 celebrities as they take on a huge challenge.

The stars are split into two teams of six and will then be tasked with rowing the length of the UK, whilst also taking part in tough coastal challenges on land.

It is set over five 60 minute episodes.

Read More: Don't Rock The Boat: Full celebrity line up revealed including Adam Thomas and Shaun Wallace

Who presents Don't Rock The Boat?

Don't Rock The Boat is presented by Top Gear’s Freddie Flintoff and The Voice’s AJ Odudu.

Freddie recently said: "I'm thrilled to be hosting this brand new show for ITV.

View this post on Instagram

Feeling free out at sea!! 🏄🏻‍♂️

A post shared by Joe Weller (@joeweller) on

"It sounds like it's going to be a huge challenge for the twelve rowers so I'm pleased that I'll be spending most of my time on dry land...hopefully! It should be a great watch for everyone at home and I can't wait to get started."

AJ Odudu added: "This is going to be a great show, with an epic line-up. Such a brilliant mix of personalities and challenges which always makes for good telly. I personally cannot wait to get going - especially filming with the legend that is Freddie Flintoff. We’re going to have so much fun! Bring it on!"

Who is taking part in Don’t Rock The Boat?

The stars taking part are Tom Watson, Victoria Pendelton CBE, Craig Charles, Jodei Kidd, Joe Weller, Denise Lewis OBE, Lucy Fallon and Kimberly Wyatt.

See the full details of the line up here.

