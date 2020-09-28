How many episodes are there of ITV's Honour?

How many episodes are there of ITV's Honour and when is it on TV? Here's what we know...

ITV is currently airing a factual drama that focuses on the real-life ‘honour killing’ of Banaz Mahmod in 2006.

Banaz was a 20-year-old woman who was murdered after she left an abusive marriage for another man.

The drama will focus on the police investigation, with Keeley Hawes taking the lead as Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode.

But how many episodes are there of Honour and how can I watch it? Here’s what we know…

Honour is a two-part series which will be shown over consecutive nights on Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th September 2020 at 9pm on ITV.

Filming actually began in September 2019, and the drama was originally expected to air in late April 2020.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic, it pushed back the schedule.

The series was written by Vanity Fair’s Gwyneth Hughes, and follows the Banaz Mahmod’s tragic death.

Focusing on the police investigation, DCI Goode swore to bring the killers to justice, a pledge that “quickly became personally consuming.”

Keeley Hawes – who is also executive producing the series – said: “It is a privilege to be working on Honour…in a time when honour killings are still rife, it is critical to shine a light on such an important subject.

“Banaz Mahmod’s story, and DCI Goode’s subsequent investigation, is certainly one that needs to be told and I am proud to be a part of it.”

Elsewhere in the cast, Buket Komur is playing Banaz Mahmod, while Banaz’s lover Rahmat Sulemani is played by Moe Bar-El.

Mohamad Marid Hama is played by actor Waj Ali.

The two-parter is produced by Hera Pictures in association with Keeley’s new production company Buddy Club.

Gwyneth Hughes penned the scripts while Alliea Nazar is the producer and Richard Laxton is the director.

