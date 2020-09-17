How long will Strictly Come Dancing 2020 be on for?

How long will Strictly 2020 last? Picture: PA/BBC

How many episodes of Strictly will there be and how long will the 2020 series last?

After an uncertain few months, it was recently confirmed that Strictly come Dancing will soon be back on our screens.

There were fears that the BBC show wouldn't be able to go ahead because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but bosses have confirmed that it will air under strict new guidelines.

The ‘chemistry circle’ - which is used to pair professionals and celebs - will be scrapped, along with group dances and live musical performances from big name acts.

It has also been confirmed that there will be a reduced number of episodes, and limited crew working backstage.

Here's what we know about how many episodes there will be, and how long the series will last.

Strictly Come Dancing is back next month. Picture: PA

How long will Strictly Come Dancing 2020 last?

The exact start date of Strictly hasn't been confirmed, but there are reports that the first live show will premiere on Saturday 24th October and continue until 19th December.

This would be later than its usual September start date, and would mean the show would run for nine weeks.

How will Strictly Come Dancing be different this year?

The show will be operating under strict guidelines, and the BBC's Charlotte Moore recently said that 'a lot of work' had gone into making the series this year.

She told The Times: "We’re looking at how that would work. Could you quarantine people? Can we test everyone before filming? There’s a lot of work being done. It’s a big task."

A source recently told The Sun: "Preparing for this year’s show is a huge headache. The goalposts keep moving, so the big decisions are being left to the last minute so we’re as up to date as possible.

"Making one hit series is hard enough. As things stand, we are having to plan for hundreds.

"The slightest change to the rules could have a massive impact on how the show is filmed."

Who is in the Strictly 2020 cast?

The confirmed cast are as follows:

- EastEnders star Maisie Smith

- Actress Caroline Quentin,

- Sportsman Jason Bell

- The Wanted's Max George

- GMB's Ranvir Singh

- Boxer Nicola Adams

- Comedian Bill Bailey

- TV presenter JJ Chalmers

- Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing

- Former Labour MP and Home Secretary Jacqui Smith

- Popstar HRVY

