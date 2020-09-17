When does Strictly Come Dancing 2020 start?

17 September 2020, 12:21

Strictly Come Dancing is back for 2020
Strictly Come Dancing is back for 2020. Picture: BBC/Getty

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 start date, cast, and everything you need to know about the series.

Last month, it was officially confirmed that Strictly Come Dancing will be back this year after fears it could be cancelled because of coronavirus.

The BBC show will operate under strict guidelines, in line with safety measures brought in because of the pandemic.

It has also been confirmed that there will be a reduced number of episodes, and limited crew working backstage.

Read more: How to apply for Strictly Come Dancing studio audience tickets 2020

The ‘chemistry circle’ - which is used to pair professionals and celebs - will also be scrapped, along with group dances and live musical performances from big name acts.

Strictly Come Dancing will return in October
Strictly Come Dancing will return in October. Picture: BBC

A source recently told The Sun: "Preparing for this year’s show is a huge headache. The goalposts keep moving, so the big decisions are being left to the last minute so we’re as up to date as possible.

"Making one hit series is hard enough. As things stand, we are having to plan for hundreds.

"The slightest change to the rules could have a massive impact on how the show is filmed."

Read more: Strictly professionals 'begging to be paired' with Nicola Adams in first same-sex couple

When will Strictly Come Dancing start?

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will film its first episode on 12 October, but it hasn't yet been confirmed the date it will air.

According to reports, though, it's likely that the first episode will be on BBC One on 17 October.

It has been confirmed that the first live show will start on 24 October, and will run for nine episodes until 19 December.

Who is in the Strictly 2020 cast?

The confirmed cast are as follows:

- EastEnders star Maisie Smith

- Actress Caroline Quentin,

- Sportsman Jason Bell

- The Wanted's Max George

- GMB's Ranvir Singh

- Boxer Nicola Adams

- Comedian Bill Bailey

- TV presenter JJ Chalmers

- Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing

- Former Labour MP and Home Secretary Jacqui Smith

- Popstar HRVY

Dr Hilary issues warning to Strictly Come Dancing after crew member 'tests positive for virus'

