How many episodes in Tina and Bobby?

How many episodes are there of ITV's Tina and Bobby and when does it finish?

Tina and Bobby launches has been re-airing on ITV after first hitting our screens back in 2017.

Starring Michelle Keegan and Lorne MacFadyen, the drama tells the story of how West Ham football player Bobby Moore fell in love with Tina Dean.

After Bobby went on to lead the England football team to victory at the World Cup in 1966, the pair’s marriage became turbulent and they ended up divorcing.

But how many episodes are there of Tina and Bobby and when does it finish? Here’s what we know…

Tina and Bobby is three episodes long. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there in ITV’s Tina and Bobby?

The series is made up of three, one hour episodes.

After starting on August 5, this week - August 19 - will air the third and final episode.

The full series is available to watch again as a box set on Amazon Prime Video which you can purchase on Amazon.

Is ITV’s Tina and Bobby a repeat?

Tina & Bobby is a repeat, which originally aired back in January 2017.

Michelle Keegan and Lorne MacFadyen star in Tina and Bobby. Picture: ITV

It is a true story based on letters Tina wrote to Bobby after he left her for another woman.

These were later published as a memoir in 2005, Bobby Moore: By The Person Who Knew Him Best, 12 years after his death in 1993.

The show sees the pair meet in a nightclub in Ilford all the way back in 1957, when Tina was just 15 and Bobby was 17.

It then follows their relationship through huge moments in their lives including Bobby’s cancer scare and them having children.

After The show then sees Bobby leave Tina for another woman after 25 years of marriage.

Tina has since admitted: "I was flabbergasted. The separation was horrendous. But it was ten years before I stopped being in love with him."

