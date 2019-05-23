Eurovision reveals huge leaderboard blunder which changes the results

23 May 2019, 11:26

The UK came last in this year's Eurovision, despite them claiming the competition isn't about politics
Mared Parry

The show has revealed that there was a mistake with the polling, which has shifted the results and where certain countries placed.

Eurovision 2019 was held in Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday May 18th and Netherlands took the top spot this year.

However, it's been recently announced that they used incorrect jury results, and that the true polling results actually change the order of the leaderboard.

Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands won this year
It's not good news for Britain though, and these results actually make us drop an additional five points.

The correction moves Sweden up to fifth place and Norway down to sixth and bumps Germany down to the second to last position.

The winners, Netherlands remain at the top, with Duncan Laurence and his song Arcade beating all other 25 nations with a giant 492 points.

Michael Rice for the UK won 11 points. Ouch.

The Eurovision Broadcast Union released statement explaining that this blunder occurred "due to a human error an incorrect aggregated result was used."

They added: "The correct jury points have now been added to the scoreboard and the revised totals for each participating broadcaster, and their country, have been published on eurovision.tv.’"

"We deeply regret that this error was not identified earlier and will review the processes and controls in place to prevent this from happening again".

The corrected results are as follows:

Netherlands (498 points)

Italy (472 points)

Russia (370 points)

Switzerland (364 points)

Sweden (334 points)

Norway (331 points)

North Macedonia (305 points)

Azerbaijan (302 points)

Australia (284 points)

Iceland (232 points)

Czech Republic (157 points)

Denmark (120 points)

Cyprus (109 points)

Malta (107 points)

Slovenia (105 points)

France (105 points)

Albania (90 points)

Serbia (89 points)

San Marino (77 points)

Estonia (76 points)

Greece (74 points)

Spain (54 points)

Israel (35 points)

Belarus (31 points)

Germany (24 points)

United Kingdom (11 points)

