Who is Duncan Laurence? Eurovision 2019 singer representing The Netherlands

Duncan Laurence will represent The Netherlands at this year's Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Instagram

The 24-year-old will represent his country at the 64th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv – here's everything you need to know about the singer-songwriter

The Eurovision Song Contest 2019 takes place next month in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The competition is one of the most watched TV events of the year with people from all over the world tuning in to catch the annual musical extravaganza.

But who is The Netherlands' contestant Duncan Laurence, and why is he causing a storm? Here’s all the info you need on the Dutch singer.

Who is Duncan Laurence?

Duncan Laurence was born in The Netherlands on April 11, 1994, in a town called Spijkenisse.

The 24-year-old, whose real name is Duncan de Moor, attended performing arts school in Tilburg and graduated from the Rock Academy in 2017.

The Dutch singer was a semi-finalist on the fifth series of his country’s version of The Voice, and will now represent The Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019.

What is The Netherlands’ Eurovision 2019 song called?

The singer, songwriter and music producer will represent The Netherlands at the 64th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel.

His song, Arcade, is a love song, which has already had over 5 million views on YouTube.

Speaking about the meaning behind the song, Duncan said: “I got my inspiration from the story of a loved one who died at a young age,”

“Arcade is a story about the search for the love of your life. It is the hope for the – sometimes – unattainable.”

Why did Duncan Laurence get picked to represent The Netherlands?

Despite not being that well-known, Duncan has been chosen to represent his country.

He said: “In the past few years many well known artists represented The Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest. I’m not well-known, but that’s also a good thing; The Netherlands has a lot of young and talented musicians.

“My participation proves that nothing is impossible. You can suddenly get the opportunity to represent your country on an international stage. I’m very proud to represent my country. I will give it my all!”

He also has the backing of Dutch pop rock singer-songwriter and former Eurovision contestant, Ilse DeLange.

The Common Linnets front woman said: “Duncan is special. His songs are very international and authentic. Duncan has the personality needed for a big opportunity like this. For him, music always comes first."

Is Duncan Laurence on Instagram?

Yes. You can follow the Dutch singer on Instagram @itsduncanlaurence.

Have The Netherlands ever won the Eurovision Song Contest?

Yes, the country have taken the title four times, most recently in 1975 – 44 years ago.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 on TV?

You can watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 on Saturday May 18th, 2019. The first semi-final will take place on Tuesday 14th May and the second semi-final will follow on Thursday 16th May.