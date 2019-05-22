First Dates contestant breaks down after revealing she was catfished by her friends
22 May 2019, 13:49
Maria ended up in tears after revealing she was tricked by her pals.
A contestant on First Dates made a shock confession on Tuesday evening’s show, admitting her friends once played a brutal trick.
Maria was on a date with potential love interest Albert when she told a story about her former pals pretending to be a boy called Will.
She revealed the group of girls told her she’d met the mystery man on a night out for her brother’s birthday.
“The next day I got a text from Will,” Maria said.
“So I was texting this Will and I said to my pals at the time, ‘Oh, Will’s coming tonight. I’m really excited to meet him.’ And they were like, ‘We know, because we’re Will.’”
As Albert replied in shock: “You’re joking,” she added: “I just didn’t understand how they could manipulate and make someone feel so small.”
Speaking to the camera, Maria said: “I went home and I cried all the way home. How could you toy with my emotions like that?"
Wiping away her tears, she added: “Sorry, I didn’t think I’d get emotional about it, I haven’t got emotional about it for so long.”
Back at the table, Maria recalled falling out with her former friends, explaining why she was so hurt.
“They knew I wanted a boyfriend. They knew my weaknesses. They were my best friends,” she said, before Albert questioned: “Don’t tell me you’re still mates with them. F*** them right off!”
Maria finally added: “Since then I’ve turned my life around I’m happy and I’m confident. I feel like I’ve become a much better person.”
Viewers were quick to hit out on Twitter, with one writing: “What?! She got catfished by her “friends” thats f****** horrific! People can be so horrible.”
“Wow who needs enemies with friends like that... they must regret it cos she’s gorgeous now,” said a second, while a third added: “Catfished by friends eh who needs enemies? #FirstDates.”
Despite hitting it off with Albert, Maria didn’t meet her Prince Charming, as the tagline read at the end of the episode: “In the end, Albert wasn’t quite ready to wade into deeper water with Maria but Maria knows there are plenty more fish in the sea.”