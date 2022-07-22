First Dates' Merlin Griffiths returns to series amid bowel cancer battle

Merlin returned to First Dates. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram/Twitter

Merlin Griffiths is set to star in the whole of series 9 of First Dates as he continues to battle bowel cancer.

Merlin Griffiths is set to star in the whole of series 9 of First Dates as he continues to battle bowel cancer.

First Dates viewers were over the moon to see Merlin Griffiths back on the show amid his bowel cancer battle.

The Channel 4 barman announced he had been diagnosed with the disease back in September last year when he was told by doctors that he had a 4.5cm stage three tumour.

Merlin, 46, has been in and out of hospital ever since, recently undergoing more surgery following complications.

Merlin is back on First Dates. Picture: Channel 4

But the TV star was back behind the bar and serving singletons their drinks during the first episode of the new series of First Dates.

Viewers at home were quick to praise him, with one writing: “Watching @FirstDates happy to see @MerlinFDC4 he looks well."

"It's so nice to see merlin, I've been following his story and I'm so glad to see him back on #FirstDates,” said another.

A third commented: "Good to see @MerlinFDC4 back on #firstdates,” while a fourth added: "Aw great to see @MerlinFDC4 back for this series."

Merlin Griffiths is battling bowel cancer. Picture: Instagram

After finding out his diagnosis, Merlin said he is ready to fight the cancer with everything as he prepares to face a year of treatment.

"I won’t let it get the better of me,” he told the Sunday Mirror.

He continued to tell the publication: "The tumour has breached the colon. It’s wanting to move into the tissues surrounding it. But importantly, it hasn’t got into the lymph yet, meaning it’s not spread."

Merlin added: "I chose to lead my life as normal, to stick to the facts about it, and to keep putting one step in front of the other."

Merlin has a partner called Lucile and a daughter called Alix and has previously opened up about the moment he told his family the news.

He recalled: "I said, ‘Dad’s got cancer’. She said, ‘Is that bad, Dad?’

“I said, ‘Yes, it’s very serious but I think it should be OK. Modern medicine’s great and if anything changes I’ll let you know.’"

He added: “She understands that people can die but I told her cancer comes in different varieties and in different ways too – and that many people come through it.”