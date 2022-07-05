First Dates barman Merlin issues bowel cancer update as he has more surgery

Merlin has shared an update on his bowel cancer battle. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Merlin Griffiths announced last year that he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

First Dates star Merlin Griffiths has told fans that he's had more surgery amid his 'painful and ugly' battle with bowel cancer.

The 46-year-old, known for being the barman on the Channel 4 series, has been regularly updating his Instagram followers on his progress since being diagnosed last year.

In his latest post, Merlin wrote: "Last time for a while I hope. Minor day surgery for some complications with my anastomosis following a Low Anterior Resection in April.

"The #CancerTreatment journey is long, and often painful and ugly. I couldn't do it without my family either. #BowelCancerAwareness #getchecked."

Merlin's followers rushed to send their well-wishes, with one writing: "Hope you're home and on the up again soon!"

Another added: "Best wishes Merlin, fingers and toes crossed for you that all goes well."

A third wrote: "Lots of love and strength your way Merlin."

His latest post comes after he was taken to hospital last week after complications.

He wrote at the time: "Home again. Back again Friday. Had a very very small #anastamoticleak with abscess and collection.

"It's a dreaded complication with any bowel resection. My awesome surgeon Mr Bajwa is confident we can fix it.

"For now it means having more tubes lodged up my a**e and regular hospital visits for mini-operations until it's healed. Strict rest only orders for me too. I'm alive, which is the main thing."

Merlin previously opened up about telling his seven-year-old daughter Alix about his diagnosis, telling Sunday Mirror: "I said, ‘Dad’s got cancer’. She said, ‘Is that bad, Dad?’ I said, ‘Yes, it’s very serious but I think it should be OK. Modern medicine’s great and if anything changes I’ll let you know.'

"She understands that people can die but I told her cancer comes in different varieties and in different ways too – and that many people come through it."