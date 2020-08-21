First look at Suranne Jones in new crime thriller Vigil

Filming has resumed on BBC One's new crime thriller Vigil.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a stop to TV production, filming for BBC’s new drama Vigil is back up and running.

In new pics from the crime thriller, former Coronation Street star Suranne Jones can be seen for the first time as DCI Amy Silver.

41-year-old Suranne is pictured alongside Shaun Evans who plays chief petty officer Elliot Glover.

The six-part series follows the investigation into two separate sea-fairing mysteries which threatens to uncover a deadly dispute between police and the military at the very centre of Britain's nuclear deterrent.

Elsewhere in the star-studded cast, Game Of Thrones stars Stephen Dillane, Rose Leslie and Daniel Portman will be starring, as well as Lolita Chakrabarti.

Lorne MacFadyen is also in the line up after his roles in Granchester and Tina and Bobby, as well as Line of Duty's Martin Compston.

Suranne's former Doctor Foster co-star Adam James and Bodyguard's Anjli Mohindra will be starring, with other new cast members including Lois Chimimba, Stephen McCole, Tom Gill, Anita Vettesse, Bobby Rainsbury, Cristian Ortega and Lauren Lyle.

The series - which is being shot near Glasgow - has been written by BAFTA-nominated Tom Edge, who created The Crown and Strike.

Speaking about what viewers can expect, Suranne said: "Tom Edge has created a thrill of a story, set in a world I knew nothing about.

"The cast and crew World Productions have put together to tell this story is so exciting. Amy Silva is a brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened.

"We watch as she navigates her own personal trauma and loss, all at a time when she's questioning her relationships and life choices. It feels fresh and relevant and I can't wait to start filming."

It’s also directed by Bafta-winner James Strong, who worked on Broadchurch.

Unfortunately, we haven’t got an air date just yet, but hopefully it will be on our screens before 2021.

