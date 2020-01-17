When does Vigil start, what is the new thriller about and who is in the cast with Suranne Jones?

Suranne Jones is starring in the new drama Vigil. Picture: PA Images

Here's everything you need to know about BBC One's new gritty drama 'Vigil'...

With dramas like White House Farm and Deadwater Fell on our screens at the moment, we didn’t think there was room for any more incredible shows this January.

But now the BBC has announced their brand new show ‘Vigil’ starring Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones.

But when does Vigil start and what is it about?

When does Vigil start?

Vigil is a six-part thriller set to air on BBC One and was created by the writers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard.

While an air date is yet to be revealed, we’re hoping it’s some time later this year.

What is Vigil about?

The series looks at the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler.

According to the synopsis, a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services.

DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) then leads an investigation into a conspiracy that threatens the very heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent.

Rosie Leslie is in the cast. Picture: PA Images

Who is in the cast of Vigil?

Suranne Jones will be playing DCI Amy Silva after previously starring in dramas such as Gentleman Jack and Doctor Foster.

Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie, as well as Shaun Evans (Endeavour, Whitechapel), Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard, Bancroft), Paterson Joseph (The Leftovers, Peep Show), Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Jamestown), Adam James (Belgravia, Doctor Foster), and Gary Lewis (His Dark Materials, Billy Elliot).

Speaking about her roll, Suranne says: “Amy Silva is a brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened. We watch as she navigates her own personal trauma and loss, all at a time when she’s questioning her relationships and life choices. It feels fresh and relevant and I can’t wait to start filming.”

Writer Tom Edge adds: “I'm completely thrilled to be making this series with the talented people at World Productions and BBC Drama. The ‘Continuous At Sea Deterrent’, better known as ‘Trident’, has been a contentious part of national life for half a century now, a stock of nuclear missiles kept hundreds of feet below the sea surface. But this world has rarely been explored on screen.”

Is there a trailer for Vigil?

Unfortunately, there isn't yet a trailer as the drama is in the early stages, but we will keep you updated.