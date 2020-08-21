The Crown season four trailer gives first glimpse of Princess Diana and reveals start date

The Crown will be returning to our screens in November.

The Crown fans rejoice, because Netflix has dropped a new trailer for the new series.

Shared on Twitter on Thursday, the video gives a glimpse of newcomer Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

Alongside the clip, Netflix also revealed the new season would be airing in less than two months.

The caption reads: "The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November."

Obviously, it didn’t take fans long to comment on the post, with one writing: "Nov 15 can't get here fast enough. #TheCrown."

Olivia Coleman plays the Queen in The Crown. Picture: Netflix

“WOULD LIKE TO THANK YOU FOR THIS CHEF'S KISS SERVE," said a second, while a third added: "I AM NOT READYYYY."

In the trailer, Olivia Colman can be seen reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth II, while Gillian Anderson appears as Margaret Thatcher.

This comes after the drama series recently announced the new cast for series five and six of the show, to reflect an accurate age for the royals.

Imelda Staunton will step into the role of the Queen, while Lesley Manville will take over from Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Elizabeth Debicki will also be playing the Princess of Wales, with the actress saying: "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

The next series’ will focus on the Queen's reign into the early 21st century, including several royal crises that led to the monarch's infamous 1992 "annus horribilis”.

But it seems as though Meghan Markle won’t be featured, as the show's creator Peter Morgan recently revealed she's too recent.

