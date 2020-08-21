Coronation Street's Sally Ann Matthews and Simon Gregson clash over charging fans for video messages

21 August 2020, 10:12

Coronation Street's Sally Ann Matthews and Simon Gregson have clashed
Coronation Street's Sally Ann Matthews and Simon Gregson have clashed. Picture: ITV/Twitter

Simon Gregson's wife has hit out at his former Coronation Street co-star Sally Ann Matthews on Twitter.

Coronation Street’s Sally Ann Matthews has seemingly come to blows with her co-star Simon Gregson over charging fans for video messages.

It all started when Sally - who plays Jenny Bradley in the soap - told a viewer to contact ITV if she wanted an autograph.

She added on Twitter: “We do them for free! You should never pay for an autograph (or a video message come to that) x.”

Simon Gregson plays Steve McDonald on Coronation Street
Simon Gregson plays Steve McDonald on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

The fan then responded: “Exactly how it should be.

"Making cash from birthday messages is another issue for me. Don’t get me started.”

Before Sally, 49, added: “Oh I hear ya”.

But this seemingly didn’t go down too well with Simon, who plays Steve McDonald on Corrie, as he creates personalised video shout outs for £30 each.

Emma Gleave, Simon’s wife, quickly responded to Sally’s tweet, hitting back: “Wow!!!! nothing like sticking together with your work colleagues !”

According to The Sun, in now-deleted tweets, she also said that the money made from the videos benefits charities.

Sally is yet to publicly respond to Emma’s message.

But Simon isn’t the only soap star who charges fans for making video messages.

In fact, Antony Cotton (Sean Tully) and William Roache (Ken Barlow) also charge a fee for the clips.

This comes after William revealed older cast members could return to filming in the coming weeks.

Cast members over 70 were told to stay at home when production on Corrie resumed in June.

But the 88-year-old said he's 'ready and willing' to get back to work, adding that he's been told there's a 'lovely camaraderie' with the cast on-set despite the strict new social distancing measures.

