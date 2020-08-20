Why did Todd Grimshaw leave Coronation Street?

Todd Grimshaw left Coronation Street in 2017. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Why is Todd Grimshaw on the run in Coronation Street? And what happened to him? Here’s what we know…

Todd Grimshaw left Coronation Street all the way back in 2017, but now he’s set to return to the cobbles for the first time in three years.

Viewers recently watched as he got into contact with mum Eileen out of the blue, begging her to lend him some money to get out of trouble.

But how did Todd leave Coronation Street and what did he do wrong? Here’s what we know…

Why did Todd Grimshaw leave Coronation Street?

The drama started when Todd Grimshaw and his boyfriend Billy Mayhew tried to gain custody of teenager Summer, after her dad Drew Spellman passed away.

Todd Grimshaw has not been seen in Coronation Street since 2017. Picture: Shutterstock

The adoption was jeopardised when Billy was later arrested for accidentally killing Peter Barlow’s sister Susan in a robbery back in 2001.

Todd then ran away with him and Summer to let the situation die down, and keep her away from her grandmother Geraldine.

Peter then abducted Billy and threatened to throw him off a cliff, before he accidentally fell and was temporarily paralysed.

Adam Barlow later found a letter from Todd saying he had to leave to protect Summer, with the teenager later returning without Todd.

She explained he went on the run from the police after he assaulted an officer.

With Todd barely having been mentioned since, Billy raised Summer on his own and later moved on with Paul Foreman.

Who plays Todd on Coronation Street?

When Todd returns this month, he will be played Welsh actor and musician Gareth Pierce.

Before his role in Emmerdale, he previously appeared in Sky One’s comedy Stella, alongside Gavin and Stacey’s Ruth Jones.

Bruno Langley pled guilty to sexual assault charges. Picture: PA Images

Why was Bruno Langley sacked from Coronation Street?

Todd was originally played by Bruno Langley.

The character was written out in 2017 when Langley was convicted of two counts of sexual assault.

A body double used as ‘Todd’ when he was smuggled out of Weatherfield as Langley had already had his contract terminated.

