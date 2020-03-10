What is Five Guys A Week on Channel 4 and how does it work?

Five Guys A Week is a brand-new Channel 4 dating show. Picture: Channel 4

Five Guys A Week starts on Tuesday 10 March on Channel 4 - here's everything you need to know about the new dating show.

Five Guys A Week - the newest dating show sure to take over our lives - starts tonight (10 March) at 9PM on Channel 4.

Each episode features a single woman who invites five men to live with her for a week, before deciding who to stick with at the end of the week.

The first episode centres around Amy from Hertfordshire. Here's everything you need to know.

What is Five Guys A Week?

The series description reads: "In this brand-new entertaining dating series, single women across the country are fast tracking the getting to know you part of the relationship by inviting five single guys to move in with them… all at the same time. Each week, our heroine is looking for a man who can slot perfectly into her life.

Five Guys A Week starts on Tuesday 10 March. Picture: Channel 4

"Can the guys impress her friends and family while revealing their hidden depths and vanquishing the opposition? Each day one of them will be asked to leave until five guys become ‘the one'."

Show executive producer Barnaby Boughlin said: "What I love about Five Guys A Week is its simplicity. A single woman chooses give guys, they move in, and each day she asks one of them to leave.

"Right from the start there's nowhere to hide - everyone's personalities and tastes and habits are immediately on display - chemistry ignites and very quickly the jostle to win the girl's hand ensues. But of course, the choice about who's going to be the 'last man standing' is down to her - which feels refreshing and very much of-the-moment.

Who are the Five Guys A Week contestants on episode one?

Amy will choose between five guys in the first episode. Picture: Channel 4

In the first episode, Amy, a 33-year-old marketing consultant from St Albans, is looking for her dream man.

She invites country and western singer songwriter Scott, Hollywood stuntman Michael, international financial fraud investigator Christian, surfer Trystan, and local government leader Glen into her home.

When is Five Guys A Week on Channel 4?

Five Guys A Week starts on 10 March, and continues with a new set of contestants every Tuesday.

