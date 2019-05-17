Fleabag season 3: Will there be a third series to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit TV show?

Will Fleabag have another series? Picture: BBC

Fans have been begging writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge to bring Fleabag back.

BBC Three’s addictive drama Fleabag came to an emotional end on Monday night.

The last episode of the second series had been highly anticipated by excited viewers - and it definitely didn’t disappoint, with the final scenes being described as ‘perfect’.

But as Twitter users rushed to praise writer and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge as a 'genius' for her portrayal of Fleabag, many were left wondering whether there’s room for a third season. Well, wonder no more...

Will there be a third series to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit TV show?

Unfortunately, it looks like there will not be another series with actress Sian Clifford – who plays Fleabag’s uptight sister Claire – dashing the nation’s dreams when she told BBC Breakfast “it is complete.”

Read More: Who is Andrew Scott? Hot priest in Fleabag and British actor who’s appearing in Black Mirror

Asked by the presenter: “Will there be more?” Sian replied: “There will not be a third series. This is it. I think I’ve described it online as this beautiful perfect ending, and it is, but I think what it’s closer to is poetry.

“I think people will accept that this is the end when they see it, because I think it is complete. I think the story is complete.”

Phoebe herself also seemingly confirmed the heartbreaking news, telling the BBC earlier this year it would be 'the final curtain'.

What is Fleabag about?

The BBC series - which originally premiered on 21 July 2016 - follows a struggling millennial who runs a failing guinea pig café.

Read More: Fleabag writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge: I'll make sure Bond girls 'feel like real people'

Show creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote and starred as the protagonist, Fleabag who finds herself in constant rows with her family and ends up falling for some questionable love interests.

The latest season saw Fleabag attempting to ditch booze in favour of a healthy lifestyle as well as turning to religion where she strikes up a relationship with a charismatic priest, played by Irish actor Andrew Scott.

What happened in the season 2 finale?

A lot went on the last episode, with Claire’s sister finally ending things with her alcoholic husband Martin, before confessing her feelings for one true love, Klare.

Elsewhere in the family, Fleabag and her dad had a heart-to-heart and vowed to try and understand each other better.

Fleabag had to say goodbye to the hot Priest. Picture: BBC

But arguably the most notable moment, was Fleabag ending her romance with the Priest after he chooses to remain true to his faith rather than leave the church for her.

In the heartbreaking scenes, the pair tell each other that they love one another before he walks away forever.

In the poignant last scene, Fleabag notices that her bus has been cancelled, sighs, rolls her eyes and makes to walk home.

As the camera follows, she smiles and shakes her head, and so we stay where we are, before she turns and gives the camera a final wave.