Friday Night Dinner cast: How old are the stars now and what are they doing?

Friday Night Dinner is coming back to our screens for one last time with a special anniversary special.

Channel 4 confirmed in May that Friday Night Dinner: 10 Years And a Lovely Bit of Squirrel will air on May 28.

The one-off documentary will look back on some of the show’s funniest episodes, as well as featuring unseen material and interviews.

But where is the cast of Friday Night Dinner now, and how old are they?

Tamsin Greig

Tamsin Greig played Jackie in Friday Night Dinner. Picture: PA Images

Tamsin Greig is now 53-years-old, and has had a very successful TV career over the past few years.

The actress has appeared in shows such as Episodes, Green Wing, Black Books and more recently, Belgravia.

As well as her roles on the small screen, Tamsin is also known for working on stage with the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Paul Ritter

Paul Ritter played Martin Goodman in Friday Night Dinner. Picture: Getty Images

The late Paul Ritter played the role of dad Martin Goodman who had hilarious one liners such as ‘Lovely bit of squirrel’.

Paul has had a long career in TV and film, appearing in shows such as Chernobyl, Harry Potter, The Last Kingdom and James Bond Quantum of Solace.

He also appeared alongside his co-star Tamsin in ITV’s Belgravia.

Sadly Paul passed away in April at the age of 54 after suffering a brain tumour.

A statement from his agent read: "He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour."

His last TV interview will air during the Friday Night Dinner anniversary special.

Tom Rosenthal

Tom Rosenthal played younger brother Jonny Goodman in Friday Night Dinner.

The 33-year-old stand-up comedian began his career by creating his own shows at the Edinburgh Film Festival.

He has since had roles in Plebs and Dads Army: The Lost Episodes, and also played a brief role as Gary Thorp in the hit ITV series Broadchurch.

Simon Bird

Simon Bird played Adam Goodman in Friday Night Dinner. Picture: PA Images

Elder brother Adam Goodman was played by 36-year-old Simon Bird.

Most TV fans will know him as Will Mackenzie in The Inbetweeners.

He also studied at Cambridge University, where he was the president of the Footlights, the university's sketch and theatrical group.

Simon is now married to Lisa Owens, who he met at uni.

Mark Heap

Mark Heap starred in The Trouble with Maggie Cole. Picture: ITV

Everyone will recognise 62-year-old Mark Heap as the Goodman’s unusual neighbour.

Mark previously played Brian Topp in comedy show Spaced, as well as Green Wing, Hotel Babylon, Miranda and Benidorm.

He recently starred alongside Dawn French in ITV drama The Trouble with Maggie Cole, where he played Peter Cole.

Tracy-Ann Oberman

Tracy-Ann Oberman played Val in Friday Night Dinner. Picture: PA Images

Tracy-Ann Oberman played Jackie’s best friend Valerie ‘Val’ Lewis in Friday Night Dinner.

The 54-year-old is best known for her role as Chrissie Watts in EastEnders from 2004 to 2005.

She has had a long career in theatre and TV, and has appeared in shows such as Father Brown, Grantchester and more recently, It’s A Sin.

