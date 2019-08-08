Friends fan spots 'HUGE ERROR' in Rachel's pregnancy timeline as dates 'don't add up'

According to a superfan of the show, Rachel carried her first child for an entire year before giving birth to baby Emma. Picture: Getty

According to a superfan, show bosses messed up Rachel's dates meaning she carried baby Emma for 12 MONTHS before giving birth

An eagle-eyed Friends fan has spotted a huge timeline blunder in the hit series, which makes Rachel Green pregnant for an entire year before giving birth.

The Reddit user, known only as FrostedMiniWheats123, explained the storyline error to people online and revealed the Ralph Lauren fashion buyer accidentally carried baby Emma for 12 whole months before going into labour.

They wrote: "Just watched through all the seasons of Friends for the millionth time and realised a huge continuity error.

"In season seven, episode 17, The One with the Cheap Wedding Dress, Monica says she is getting married May 15th.

"From season eight, episode one, The One After I Do, we find out Rachel is officially pregnant and has been for at least a couple weeks."

But skip forwards to The One with the Halloween Party – when Phoebe meets twin sister Ursula's fiancé and develops a huge crush – the superfan noticed the dates were all out of line.

Rachel, who finally revealed she was pregnant with Ross's baby in season eight after Phoebe originally took the fall, wasn't showing the usual signs of someone almost six months gone.

"It has to be sometime in October, which means Rachel should be at least 5 months pregnant and she doesn’t even have a baby bump.

Storyline blunder means Emma is born 12 months after Rachel gets pregnant. Picture: Getty

"Further, in season 7 episode 24, The One with Chandler and Monica’s Wedding: Part 2, Joey says the release date for his World War 1 movie is Memorial Day weekend, which we find out in season 8 episode 22, The One Where Rachel is Late, that the week before his movie premiere is her due date.

"That would make her pregnant for 12 months."

Rachel Green wins the award for the longest pregnancy in TV history! Picture: Getty

The big reveal comes just weeks after David Schwimmer was quizzed about a potential Friends comeback.

Speaking on The Lateish show with Mo Gilligan, the actor – who plays beloved paleontologist Ross Geller – sadly squashed any hope of a reunion.

When asked about whether or not he feels more episodes should be added to the bill, he said: "Well, no. I mean…no, I think we all feel it kind of ended in the perfect way."