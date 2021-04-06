Friends fans get first glimpse at reunion episode in new set photos

Photos of the Friends reunion set have been revealed. Picture: Getty/Instagram @ggrandedesign

By Naomi Bartram

Ahead of the Friends reunion episode, fans have got a first look at the new design of Monica's apartment.

If you’re as desperate to see the Friends reunion as us, it’s good news.

The set designer from the original series has shared pictures from the set of Monica Gellar's iconic purple apartment.

Taking to Instagram, Greg Grande told fans: "Wait for it !!! Excited to be part this project and see my work come back to life ❤️🙏 #onemoretime #friendsreunion."

And followers couldn’t wait to comment, with one person saying: “I'M SO SO SO HAPPY.”

“I just wanna cry 😭,” said another, while a third added: “THIS IS SOOOO EXCITING.”

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will all be coming together to film the much-anticipated reunion.

It was originally announced back in February 2020 and was supposed to air last year to mark the show's 25th anniversary.

But filming has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Ross Gellar actor David revealing the gang was finally heading to the studio this Spring.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, he told the host: “We’re going to be shooting a Friends reunion next week so I’m hopping on a plane this afternoon. I’m gonna see everyone next week for the first time in many years.

“There’s nothing scripted. We’re not in character, we’re all ourselves – the real people.

“We are all ourselves, although there is one section of it that I don’t want to give away, but we all read something.”

This will be the first time all six actors will be back together on screen since the sitcom came to an end back in 2004.

Meanwhile, David recently revealed that special measures were being taken to ensure that filming can go ahead safely during the pandemic.

He said: “Finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there’s going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols.”

Back in January, Phoebe Buffay actress Lisa Kudrow revealed she’d 'already shot a little something' for the special, adding: “It is not a reboot, it is not like a scripted thing, we are not portraying our characters.

“It is us getting together, which just doesn’t happen and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped.”

