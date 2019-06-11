Frozen 2 UK release date, plot, cast and Disney merchandise revealed

11 June 2019, 11:08

Anna and Elsa will return later this year for Frozen 2
Anna and Elsa will return later this year for Frozen 2. Picture: Disney
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Frozen 2’s second trailer is set to be released today, here’s everything you need to know about the highly anticipated sequel.

It was announced this year that hit Disney film Frozen will be returning for a second instalment.

Since the announcement, and the release of the first trailer, fans have been patiently waiting for any information regarding the new movie.

From the release date, to the plot and trailer, here’s everything you need to know about Frozen 2:

When is Frozen 2 out in cinemas?

Frozen 2 will be released in cinemas across the UK on 22nd November 2019.

The film is being released in the autumn to reflect the autumnal theme in the second film, just as the first instalment was released in the winter.

The first Frozen 2 trailer shows a darker side to the franchise
The first Frozen 2 trailer shows a darker side to the franchise. Picture: Disney

What is the plot of Frozen 2?

As you can imagine, no details of the Frozen 2 plot have been revealed yet.

However, the short trailer released earlier this year gave fans some idea of what to expect.

In the clips, we can see Elsa struggling to use her powers to travel across a stormy sea.

Later, we see Anna worryingly look out her balcony to a sky of floating diamonds as well as Kristoff can be seen riding Sven through a forest.

Later, we see Elsa casting what looks like a protective spell around her and snowman Olaf.

Fans can hope to understand the plot more when the second trailer is released.

The new Frozen film is set around Autumn
The new Frozen film is set around Autumn. Picture: Disney

Who is in the cast of Frozen 2?

So far, we know Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell – who play Elsa and Anna – are returning to voice the characters.

We also know Olaf and Kristoff will be back, presumably voiced again by Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff.

Where can I watch the trailer for Frozen 2?

Right here:

Is there any Frozen 2 merchandise out?

Not yet, but Disney are reportedly dropping Frozen 2 merchandise on the 4th October this year.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sherif has been booted off Love Island

Why did Sherif get booted out of the villa and what are the Love Island rules?
Sherif is a cheeky chap

Who is Love Island's Sherif Lanre and why was he AXED? Chef and semi-pro rugby player from London
Love Island's Sherif has left the villa

Love Island Sherif Lanre AXED from ITV2 show after breaking rules
Anton is the first Scottish male Love Island contestant

Where is Love Island star Anton Danyluk from in Scotland?

Viewers were baffled by Lucie's word 'bev' during the first episode

What does 'Bev' mean? Love Island viewers baffled over Lucie Donlan's catchphrase

Trending on Heart

Curtis opened up about his girlfriend during episode three of Love Island

Who is Love Island star Curtis Pritchard's famous ex-girlfriend Emily Barker?

Celebrities

The gorgeous leggy blonde is a former pageant queen

What plastic surgery has Love Island's Amy Hart had done? Veneers, fillers, boob job and more revealed
Will this be the end for Gary Windass?

Coronation Street spoilers: Rick Neelan plots Gary Windass' murder after factory roof revelation
Frozen fans believe Elsa is gay and that the new film will reveal her girlfriend

Is Elsa gay in Frozen 2 and who is the Disney character's girlfriend?
Yewande and Michael

Who’s coupled up with who on Love Island? Latest pairs in season five