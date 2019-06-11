Frozen 2 UK release date, plot, cast and Disney merchandise revealed

Anna and Elsa will return later this year for Frozen 2. Picture: Disney

By Alice Dear

Frozen 2’s second trailer is set to be released today, here’s everything you need to know about the highly anticipated sequel.

It was announced this year that hit Disney film Frozen will be returning for a second instalment.

Since the announcement, and the release of the first trailer, fans have been patiently waiting for any information regarding the new movie.

From the release date, to the plot and trailer, here’s everything you need to know about Frozen 2:

When is Frozen 2 out in cinemas?

Frozen 2 will be released in cinemas across the UK on 22nd November 2019.

The film is being released in the autumn to reflect the autumnal theme in the second film, just as the first instalment was released in the winter.

The first Frozen 2 trailer shows a darker side to the franchise. Picture: Disney

What is the plot of Frozen 2?

As you can imagine, no details of the Frozen 2 plot have been revealed yet.

However, the short trailer released earlier this year gave fans some idea of what to expect.

In the clips, we can see Elsa struggling to use her powers to travel across a stormy sea.

Later, we see Anna worryingly look out her balcony to a sky of floating diamonds as well as Kristoff can be seen riding Sven through a forest.

Later, we see Elsa casting what looks like a protective spell around her and snowman Olaf.

Fans can hope to understand the plot more when the second trailer is released.

The new Frozen film is set around Autumn. Picture: Disney

Who is in the cast of Frozen 2?

So far, we know Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell – who play Elsa and Anna – are returning to voice the characters.

We also know Olaf and Kristoff will be back, presumably voiced again by Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff.

Where can I watch the trailer for Frozen 2?

Right here:

Is there any Frozen 2 merchandise out?

Not yet, but Disney are reportedly dropping Frozen 2 merchandise on the 4th October this year.