Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa shaves off iconic beard in enviro-protest

The actor waves bye bye to his seven-year-old facial hair as he speaks about the damage single-use plastic does to our planet

Actor Jason Momoa, known for his starring role in Game Of Thrones, has shaved off his iconic beard in a shocking YouTube video named ‘Goodbye Khal Drogo’.

Despite fantasy fans obsessing over his trademark facial hair, people applauded the GOT star who made the drastic change to raise awareness of the impact single-use plastic has on our planet.

Encouraging viewers to recycle as he removed his famous beard with a pair of clippers, the Hawaii-born heartthrob said he was "doing this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet".

He also added that he was "on a quest" to make the world a more eco-friendly place.

Underneath the video, which has racked up almost 4million views, he wrote: "Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA!

“I’m shaving this beast off, it's time to make a change. A change for the better – for my kids, for your kids, the world.

“Let's make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let's clean up our oceans and our land. Join me on this journey. Let's make a switch to INFINITELY RECYCLABLE aluminium. Water in cans, NOT plastic."

Jason insists he’s not filmed the stunt just to ‘b*tch’ about the problem, but to present a solution by launching a range of planet-friendly waters that come in recyclable cans.

"About 75% of aluminium that’s ever been used is still in circulation today,” Momoa explains Jason.

“It’s 100% recyclable so you drink the can and then in about 60 days it’ll be back."