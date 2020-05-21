Larry Lamb reveals there will be more episodes of Gavin and Stacey following Christmas special success

21 May 2020, 11:34

Larry has spoken out about the possibility of some more episodes
Picture: BBC

The actor, who plays Mick Shipman in the hit comedy series, has revealed some very exciting news.

Larry Lamb has insisted that there WILL be some new episodes of the much-love comedy series, Gavin and Stacey, after its return to the screen after a decade was the most watched programme on Christmas Day.

The actor, 72, who plays Gavin's father, Mick Shipman in the TV series has called the cliffhanger "cruel".

We were all left wondering what was going to happen with Smithy and Nessa at the end of the Christmas special, and fans have been begging for more episodes after the show's creators, Ruth Jones and James Corden haven't confirmed or denied whether there will be.

The special ended on a major cliffhanger, with Nessa proposing to Smithy but cut to the credits before he could give an answer.

Now Larry has revealed that more episodes is a case of "when, not if".

The Christmas special broke records
Picture: BBC

The actor told OK! Magazine: "I think it would be pretty cruel to leave us on that cliffhanger.

"After the response it got at Christmas, you can more or less be certain that, sooner or later, there will be more."

Larry added: "I’m sure the BBC can persuade Ruth and James to write more, so it’s a question of when, not if."

He added that the biggest problems for all of those involved is actually getting the time for everyone to film together as they all have very busy schedules.

"The problem is, logistically, it’s a bloody nightmare as so many people involved with it have very active careers," Larry said.

"It’s virtually impossible for there to be a whole series, but I imagine there will be another special."

