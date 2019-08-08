GLOW season 3: Netflix release date, cast and trailer

Netflix fans are getting excited for GLOW season 3. Picture: Netflix

Season 3 of GLOW is about to drop on Netflix.

Alison Brie. Lycra outfits. Outrageous storylines. What's not to love about Netflix's GLOW?

Luckily for fans, a brand new series is about to drop on Netflix. Here's the lowdown...

What is GLOW about?

Comedy drama GLOW starts off with struggling actress Ruth Wilder, who cheats with her best friend's husband .

She then finds herself trying out for a new role - with a difference.

Rather than being a part for a TV show or movie, Ruth realises she's trying out for a new female wrestling troupe.

To make matters worse, her ex-BFF (who is also an actress) rocks up to the auditions.

Over the course of the show, the two women - and the rest of the gang - develop a strong bond and realise wrestling can help them negotiate issues in their personal lives.

At the end of season 2, Ruth had just bagged herself a new boyfriend (despite having a connection to director Sam Sylvia), and things are looking up.

In the trailer for season 3, however, it seems as though Ruth is having doubts about her seemingly perfect set up.

As the girls head to Vegas to perform, only time will tell if Ruth sticks with her new beau or if she and Sam finally work things out.

Watch the trailer for season 3 below:

When is GLOW season 3 on Netflix?

Season 3 of the hit Netflix show will land on the streaming site on Friday 9 August, 2019.

All episodes will be released at once, so fans can binge watch to their hearts' content.

Season 3 of GLOW is about to drop on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Who's in the GLOW cast with Alison Brie?

Alison Brie heads up the GLOW cast as Ruth Wilder, with Betty Gilpin playing opposite her as former BFF, Debbie Eagan.

The show also stars singer Kate Nash, Britt Baron, Ellen Wong, Jackie Tohn, Kia Stevens and more.

Playing director and group leader Sam Sylvia is Marc Maron. You may also recognise Up In The Air's Chris Lowell, who plays Bash in the Netflix show.