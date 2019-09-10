GMB viewers divided as Piers Morgan blasts the idea of James Bond being a woman

By Naomi Bartram

Piers Morgan has blasted the idea that James Bond could be played by a female actress.

Piers Morgan was left fuming on Monday after actor Pierce Brosnan’s suggested a woman should take over as the next James Bond.

The actor, who played the iconic character for seven years between 1995 to 2002, said it would be “exhilarating and exciting” for a female to play 007.

But 54-year-old Piers is furious over the prospect, slamming the idea at every moment possible and branding it a "pathetic, virtue signalling nonsense".

Speaking on today’s Good Morning Britain, he blasted: “If women want to create their own spy hero and make a movie based on that, then be my guest, but don’t ruin James Bond.”

Pierce Brosnan said James Bond should be played by a woman. Picture: PA Images

Former Bond Girl Valerie Leon - who starred in The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) and Never Say Never Again (1983) - also appeared on the show to back Piers.

She argued: “Why would producers change something which has been successful for 57 years?”

But GMB co-host Susanna Reid, 48, was quick to defend the idea of James Bond being a woman, as she hit back: “But 007 is a position, not a man so why would it be a problem?”

And it seems as though the nation is totally divided over the debate, with one writing on Twitter: “You’re not often right Piers but on this you’re spot on. It’s James Bond. End.

‘They are not changing James Bond to a woman on my watch’ - Piers Morgan



Is it time for a female 007?@piersmorgan | @susannareid100 | @RichardAArnold | @CharlotteHawkns | #GMB pic.twitter.com/aXsuhu4qYE — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 9, 2019

Another agreed: "Seriously, why do you even give this air time? James Bond is a man and I would not watch a film if HE was played by a woman. Piers is right, AGAIN!”

However a third hit back: “The role is not called James Bond it is agent 007. Things have moved on and presumably our secret service is an equal ops employer. I don't really care who plays it but why do you have such a problem with it being a woman Piers?”

While a fourth added: “Piers Morgan is jealous that he can’t get the role of james bond because they’re casting a female.”

Following an online poll, 82% of GMB viewers agreed with Piers that the character should be played by a male actor, as the TV presenter added: “The nation has spoken and the nation once again agrees with me.”

I would love to see a woman as James Bond if only for the fact that it might be the thing to finally take out Piers Morgan. — whore vidal (@LeKateDangereux) September 9, 2019

Piers James bond is a name 007 is just a number he could have any number #gmb — Mrt (@Mrunkownbyfew) September 10, 2019

Piers is right !!

Female James Bond is not right !!!

This political correctness has gone mad !! — Sally crocker (@Sallycrocker17) September 10, 2019

This comes after former 007 actor Pierce Brosnan said it could be time to give the role to a woman amid rumours Lashana Lynch is in the pipeline to take over from Daniel Craig.

He told the Hollywood Reporter: “I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.”

He added: “The #MeToo movement has been relevant and significant and well needed in our society, so they'll have to address that.”