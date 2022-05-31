Gogglebox's Georgia Bell celebrates baby shower with co-star

Gogglebox's Georgia Bell has celebrated her baby shower. Picture: Channel 4

By Naomi Bartram

Pregnant Georgia Bell from Gogglebox enjoyed a beautiful baby shower over the weekend.

Gogglebox favourite Georgia Bell is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Josh Newby this summer.

And ahead of the big day, she enjoyed a beautiful baby shower with all her nearest and dearest.

Sharing pictures from the afternoon, Georgia can be seen wearing a pleated satin dress and tie heels while standing in front of balloons.

A sign in the background reads: "Welcome to Georgia's Baby Shower," with the date at the bottom.

Her Gogglebox co-star Abbie Lynn can also be seen in one picture with a big smile on her face.

“The most perfect baby shower🕊 Thank you all for making my day so special🤍🥹,” she captioned the post.

Her bestie Abbie was quick to comment, writing: “Absolutely beautiful inside and out! Your going to be the most perfect mam, love you always 💙”

Daniel Lustig, who also appears on the Channel 4 show with husband Stephen Webb, also commented: " Looking blooming."

While fellow Goggleboxer Izzi Warner added: “Looking absolutely glowing xxx”.

Georgia Bell and her boyfriend Josh. Picture: Instagram

This comes after the reality star announced her baby news on social media, telling her followers there would be a new member of the family later this year.

The 21-year-old has been dating her boyfriend Josh since the same year and the couple already share a Staffordshire bull terrier called Vinnie together.

Posting a photo on her private Instagram account, Georgia laid out a framed baby scan on which "Baby Newby" and "Due July 2022" are written.

There is also a tiny baby vest which has the words "and then there were four" across it.

Gogglebox fans will know that Georgia has appeared on the Channel 4 show with her best friend Abbie since 2018 in season 12.

Despite the pair having got together over three years ago, Josh is yet to appear on our screens and Georgia likes to keep her private life out of the spotlight.

This comes after Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford welcomed his baby boy Jimmy last year.

The star shared the news of his son's birth at the National Television Awards after the show won the award for Best Factual Show.

He said at the time: "It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment!"