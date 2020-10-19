British lads forced to quarantine in separate Italian hotel rooms for nine weeks finally return home

19 October 2020, 12:07

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Rhys, Quinn and Will looked so happy to be reunited with their families after months in an 'eternal hell'.

Three British men have finally arrived back to the UK after spending nine weeks in separate hotel rooms in Italy quarantining.

Rhys James, 23, Quinn Paczesny, 20, and Will Castle, 22, all tested positive for COVID-19 back on August 17 in Florence.

Following their positive test results, the three men were put into three separate hotel rooms in an isolation facility where they isolated for nine weeks, having their meals bought to their doors in plastic tubs.

Rhys, Quinn and Will said they felt well, but were not allowed to leave quarantine until they tested negative for the virus twice.

READ MORE: Children won't get free school meals over half-term and Christmas as Government refuse to extend scheme

Rhys, Quinn and Will finally got to return home after weeks in quarantine
Rhys, Quinn and Will finally got to return home after weeks in quarantine. Picture: ITV

The lads previously described their situation as an "eternal hell" after being told they could be in their rooms for anywhere between two weeks to 12 months.

Eight weeks on, after testing negative twice, Will was able to return home, followed days later by Rhys and Quinn, who were given the green light following a law change in Italy.

The boys were met at the airport by their parents
The boys were met at the airport by their parents. Picture: ITV

Speaking On Good Morning Britain during Monday's show, Quinn said it was a "surreal moment" being able to hug his mum and dad.

Joking about the first thing he asked of his parents when he returned home, Quinn said "a bottle of red wine and a Chinese", before adding that he didn't want anymore pasta after eating it nearly everyday in quarantine.

Rhys was also ecstatic to return home, and was greeted with a party set up by his sister when he finally arrived back to Wales.

The boys held up a sign at the airport asking Netflix for a documentary about their experience
The boys held up a sign at the airport asking Netflix for a documentary about their experience. Picture: ITV

Quinn and Rhys arrived at the airport with a sign that read 'Netflix, where's our documentary?', which they joked they wanted to see on the streaming service by 2021.

The boys all returned home just in time to escape the two-week quarantining rules for people returning to Britain from Italy.

READ NOW: Government scraps controversial ad that suggested dancers retrain after public outrage

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly and Phil aren't on This Morning today

Why are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Owen and Michelle were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2020: What happened to Michelle and Owen Jenkins?
Kevin Clifton is no longer on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Where is Kevin Clifton this year?
Ranvir Singh confirmed she had split from her husband

Who is Strictly star Ranvir Singh's ex husband and why did they split?
Jamie Laing will return to the Strictly Come Dancing line-up for 2020

Why did Jamie Laing quit Strictly Come Dancing last year?

Trending on Heart

How to stop spiders getting into your home

8 ways to protect your home from spiders as they invade this autumn

Lifestyle

Glitter has been banned in major supermarkets

Major supermarkets including Waitrose and Morrisons are banning glitter this Christmas

Lifestyle

The new parents were divided about the decision at first (stock images)

Parents name their baby after their internet service provider to get 18 years free Wifi

Lifestyle

Supermarkets have changed their rules

New supermarket rules explained as three-tier restrictions come into force

Lifestyle

Rebecca Adlington has opened up about her lockdown living situation

Pregnant Rebecca Adlington says she loved spending lockdown with her ex and new partner

Celebrities

York Minster is at the heart of the city, and is a fascinating place to visit

Six things to do in York: The perfect staycation destination for a weekend away

Travel