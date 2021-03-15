Who will replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain?

Who is tipped to replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain? Picture: Getty/ITV

By Alice Dear

After Piers Morgan sensationally quit Good Morning Britain following his dramatic storm off set, who will replace him?

Piers Morgan, 55, quit Good Morning Britain last week after his comments about Meghan Markle received 41,000 Ofcom complaints.

The journalist and TV presenter's controversial words were shortly followed by an on-air row with weatherman Alex Beresford which led to Piers storming off the set of the ITV morning show.

ITV confirmed the same week that Piers has decided to leave Good Morning Britain, and that they had "accepted this decision", before saying they had "nothing further to add".

With Piers Morgan's departure, people have been speculating who could potentially replace him alongside Susanna Reid.

Piers Morgan is quit Good Morning Britain after receiving backlash for his comments about Meghan Markle. Picture: Getty

Who will replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain?

ITV are yet to announce who will be taking Piers Morgan's place on the Good Morning Britain desk.

However, there have been reports that Victoria Derbyshire, Judge Rinder, Richard Madeley, Alex Beresford and others could be being considered.

Here are some of the candidates according to reports and viewer reactions:

Ben Shepherd

Ben Shepherd has stepped in this week for Piers Morgan. Picture: Getty

Already part of the Good Morning Britain team, Ben Shepherd stood in for Piers Morgan on Monday's show, March 15, after his departure.

There is no evidence to say that this could be a permeant move for Ben.

The Tipping Point host usually presents Thursdays and Fridays on GMB, but appears to be taking over the Monday to Wednesday slot for now.

Victoria Derbyshire

According to reports, ITV are keen to get Victoria Derbyshire to join Good Morning Britain. Picture: Getty

According to reports from The Sun, ITV wants Victoria Derbyshire to take Piers Morgan's spot on Good Morning Britain.

A source told the publication: "ITV producers have been looking for the right platform for Victoria for a while. They think she is a real talent and one of the few opinionated TV journalists who could be a real powerhouse addition to GMB.

“She’s not afraid to challenge guests, ask tough questions, get straight to the point and wax lyrical about what she believes in.

“They’re using Piers’ exit as an opportunity to trial new faces.”

Judge Rinder

Judge Rinder is a close friend of Susanna Reid and so could bring a good 'dynamic' to the show. Picture: Getty

Lawyer, presenter and TV personality Judge Rinder is also reported to be being considered for the job.

According to reports from The Sun, Rob Rinder and Susanna Reid have been friends for years and so would bring an "instant dynamic".

The source told the publication: “Though he is often associated with light-entertainment shows, Rob is a no-nonsense lawyer who has the intellectual gravity to tackle any subject.

“And viewers know he will bring a flamboyant element to GMB as well as a sense of fun.”

Alex Beresford

Alex Beresford came face-to-face with Piers Morgan in an on-air row last week. Picture: Getty

Good Morning Britain weather reporter Alex Beresford has also been tipped to take over from Piers.

Bookies have placed Alex as a potentially candidate for the role following his on-air fallout with Piers.

