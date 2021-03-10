Susanna Reid says 'the show will go on' after Piers Morgan leaves Good Morning Britain

Ranvir Singh is appearing on Good Morning Britain today. Picture: ITV

By Heart reporter

After Piers Morgan's exit from Good Morning Britain, Ranvir Singh is now presenting alongside Susanna Reid.

On Tuesday evening it was confirmed that Piers Morgan had left Good Morning Britain following a row over comments he made about Meghan Markle.

His co-host Susanna Reid has now said 'the show will go on' in a statement at the start of the show on Wednesday.

She said: "Now Piers and I have disagreed on many things and that dynamic was one of the many things that viewers loved about the programme.

"He is without doubt an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster.

"He has many critics and he has many fans.

Ranvir Singh has replaced Piers Morgan on GMB. Picture: ITV

"You will know that I disagreed with him about Meghan's interview, he himself clarified his comments about her mental health on the show yesterday.

"There are many voices on GMB and everyone has their say, but now Piers has decided to leave the programme.

"Some of you may cheer and others will boo. He has been my presenting partner, Monday to Wednesday, for more than five years. And during Brexit and the pandemic and many issues he has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many have railed against.

"It is certainly going to be very different but shows go on and so on we go."

His departure has taken effect immediately, and Ranvir Singh has taken over his slot today.

This comes after Piers told viewers he ‘didn't believe a word’ the Duchess of Sussex had told Oprah Winfrey about her mental health during her interview.

Ofcom has since revealed it has received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks.

An ITV spokesperson later said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Fellow ITV presenter Lorraine also spoke out about Piers' departure while appearing on The One Show on Tuesday evening.

Speaking via video link, Lorraine said: "He did actually email me about 20 minutes ago, so that was the first that I’d heard of it.

"No real details, he just said 'I’m gone', he just said he’s away, so yeah, looks like he has, I don’t know any more details than that."

She added: "It’s certainly going to be quieter! But we all wish him well, we all wish him all the best, of course we do. But yeah, like I say, it will be… calmer I think.”

Piers joined Good Morning Britain in 2015, appearing alongside co-host Susanna.

