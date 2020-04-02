Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Roadtrip - everything you need to know

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Siriex are all heading across the US of A.

Masters of cuisine Gordon Ramsay, 53, Gino D'Acampo, 43, and Fred Siriex, 48, are back for a second series of their American Road Trip.

Here's all you need to know about the hilarious documentary-style TV show...

When is Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Roadtrip on TV and what channel is it on?

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip's second series is on ITV, and is also available on the ITV hub.

It kicks off on April 2nd and will be on for four weeks, every Thursday at 9pm.

What is the show about?

Taking in the sights and culinary delights of Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Texas and Tijuana, the trio’s antics will include wallet-busting burgers, dune buggy racing, goat yoga, spear fishing, cowboy capers, fine wines and wild wrestling.

The first episode finds the trio in Tijuana, Mexico where they kick things off by trying to find ‘The Best Breakfast in the World’.

It'll undoubtedly be highly entertaining with the three big characters going head to head challenging each other to do different tasks in each destination.

The first episode sees all three dress in wrestling gear complete with the flags of their country.

Gordon wears a GB flag, Fred a French one and Gino in an Italian one, and they look rather dashing.

All three of the food experts will battle it out in the kitchen too, as well as sample the local cuisines of each city.

