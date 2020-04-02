Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Roadtrip - everything you need to know

2 April 2020, 15:58

The hilarious trio are heading across America
The hilarious trio are heading across America. Picture: ITV

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Siriex are all heading across the US of A.

Masters of cuisine Gordon Ramsay, 53, Gino D'Acampo, 43, and Fred Siriex, 48, are back for a second series of their American Road Trip.

Here's all you need to know about the hilarious documentary-style TV show...

The first episode is in Mexico
The first episode is in Mexico. Picture: ITV

When is Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Roadtrip on TV and what channel is it on?

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip's second series is on ITV, and is also available on the ITV hub.

It kicks off on April 2nd and will be on for four weeks, every Thursday at 9pm.

What is the show about?

Taking in the sights and culinary delights of Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Texas and Tijuana, the trio’s antics will include wallet-busting burgers, dune buggy racing, goat yoga, spear fishing, cowboy capers, fine wines and wild wrestling.

The first episode finds the trio in Tijuana, Mexico where they kick things off by trying to find ‘The Best Breakfast in the World’.

It'll undoubtedly be highly entertaining with the three big characters going head to head challenging each other to do different tasks in each destination.

We can't wait to see what they get up to
We can't wait to see what they get up to. Picture: ITV

The first episode sees all three dress in wrestling gear complete with the flags of their country.

Gordon wears a GB flag, Fred a French one and Gino in an Italian one, and they look rather dashing.

All three of the food experts will battle it out in the kitchen too, as well as sample the local cuisines of each city.

We can't wait to see what they all get up to.

