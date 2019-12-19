Gordon Ramsay horrified as Gino D'Acampo kisses him in hilarious first look of Christmas Road Trip

Gordon Ramsay recoiled in horror as Gino D'Acampo tried to kiss him on the lips during their new show.

In one of the greatest cooking trios of all time, Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix have teamed up for a festive addition of their Road Trip series.

Taking to the towns of Morocco Gino, 43, and Gordon, 53, reunited with First Dates star Fred to see what the country has to offer when it comes to cuisine.

And in a hilarious clip from the show, set to air on Monday, Italian chef Gino can be seen trying to kiss Gordon on the lips.

The sneak peek starts with the three stars sitting down for a meal in North Africa while wearing Christmas jumpers.

Gino leaned in for a kiss with Gordon. Picture: ITV

As the group discuss the delicious tajine which Gordon prepared, he says: “What comes to mind, what are your first impressions?”

Read More: Simon Cowell reveals toned physique on the beach in Barbados following two stone weight loss after switching to vegan diet

To which Gino replies: “It's super tender... it must because all of the spices and the slow cooking.”

When he then asks Gordon to close his eyes and taste some cauliflower, Gino cheekily puts mistletoe above his head and tries to kiss his shocked pal, before joking: “I'm missing my wife!”

Read More: Holly Willoughby left red-faced as she’s quizzed over ‘difficult co-stars’ amid reports of Phillip Schofield feud

The Hell's Kitchen star then jumps back in horror as Gino and Fred burst into laughter.

This comes after Gordon revealed he’s over the moon to be back on TV for the festive special.

He said: “It's amazing to be back - believe it or not I've actually missed those two!

“We are lucky to have an incredible bond and share a great motto, ‘Work hard, play harder!’ Although don’t get me wrong, it is like having two more young sons, what with Fred's moods and Gino's games!”

Fred added: "It is a fascinating country with fascinating landscape, great gastronomy. It was really great to go on a tour and meet all these fascinating people. Morocco is a country like no other. It feels almost like a medieval country, especially when you go out in the desert and in the mountains and you meet people who still live in mud houses with almost nothing in their houses.

"They are very happy people and very willing to share everything that they have with you, and that was a real eye opener. It was like the spirit of Christmas that we were looking for, very humbling.”

The hour long show - Three Unwise Men - will air on Monday 23 December at 9pm on ITV.