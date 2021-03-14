Grace cast: Who is in the new ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

14 March 2021, 17:00

The full cast list of ITV's Grace
The full cast list of ITV's Grace. Picture: ITV

Who is in the cast of ITV's Grace and where do you recognise them from? Stars from EastEnders and Game of Thrones revealed...

If you love crime dramas, then ITV has got you covered with their brand new series Grace.

Based on Peter James’ first two books, Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead, the show will open with Detective Superintendent Roy Grace running inquiries into long forgotten cold cases.

The ITV synopsis reads: "Grace is fixated by the disappearance of his beloved wife, Sandy, which haunts his thoughts.

“His unorthodox police methods have come under scrutiny once again and Grace is walking a career tightrope and risks being moved from the job he loves most.

"With so much at stake, his colleague Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson knows he has more to give and asks him for help with a case.”

But who stars in ITV’s Grace and what else have they been in?

Who is in the cast of Grace?

John Simm as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace

John Simm is starring as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace
John Simm is starring as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace. Picture: PA Images

John Simm has taken the lead as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace.

He is best known for playing Sam Tyler in Life on Mars, and The Master in Doctor Who and has been nominated twice for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor.

His other credits include Crime and Punishment, Cracker, Wonderland and Strangers.

Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson

Richie Campbell is playing DS Glenn Branson in Grace
Richie Campbell is playing DS Glenn Branson in Grace. Picture: PA Images

DS Branson is played by Richie Campbell who has previously starred in Anuvahood and Waterloo Road.

The actor also won a Screen Nation Award for his role as Dominic Hardy in The Bill.

Rakie Ayola as ACC Vosper

TV fans will recognise Rakie Ayola as Kyla Tyson in medical drama Holby City.

She has also had roles in Soldier Soldier, EastEnders, Sea of Souls and Doctor Who, as well as CBBC musical comedy My Almost Famous Family.

In 2017, Rakie took over the role of Hermione Granger in the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Laura Elphinstone as DS Bella Moy

DS Bella Moy actress Laura Elphinstone has previously had roles in Game of Thrones, Chernobyl and Line of Duty.

She also played Helen in 2019 film Military Wives.

Amaka Okafor as DC Emma Jane Boutwood

Actress Amaka Okafor is playing DC Emma Jane Boutwood in Grace and is known for starring in Upon the Edge, The Sandman and Hamlet.

Brad Morrison as DC Nicholl

DC Nicholl is played by Brad Morrison who is new to the acting scene.

He previously starred in the National Theatre Live; Twelfth Night.

Rebecca Scroggs as Branson’s wife Ari

Rebecca Scroggs is starring as Branson’s wife Ari in Grace
Rebecca Scroggs is starring as Branson’s wife Ari in Grace. Picture: PA Images

EastEnders fans will recognise Rebecca Scroggs as Fiona ‘Tosh’ Mackintoshwho joined the soap in 2014.

Her other credits include Casualty, Smoke and Mirrors – final chapter, Queens of Mystery and Scarborough.

Alexander Cobb as Kevin Spinella

Alexander Cobb has previously starred in Indian Summers and Vera.

Who else is in Grace?

  • Adrian Rawlings as Harry Frame
  • Tom Weston-Jones as Michael Neward
  • Matt Stokoe as Mark B Warden
  • Alisha Bailey as Ashley Haynes
  • Maggie O'Neill as Gill Neward
  • Diarmaid Murtagh as Vic
  • Rupert Holliday Evans as Phil Marshbrook
  • Cian Binchy as Davey Marshbrook
  • Matt Wakeford as Robbo
  • Charlie Suff as Luke Jones
  • Akshay Khanna as Josh Sayed
  • William Andrews as Joe Tindall
  • David K Whitting as Rex
  • Tim Treloar as Mr Sean Stourton
  • Tiana Khan as Zoe Sayed
  • Catherine Bailey as Francine
  • Natasha Joseph as Willa
  • Vinny Dhillon as Woman Speaker
  • Silas Carson as Richard Charwell

