Who is Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant George?

Great British Bake Off contestant George is hoping his “shabby-chic’ vibe wins over the judges - Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

George from the Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 is a dad of three who is passionate about all things baking - here’s everything you need to know including his age, job and Instagram account.

The Great British Bake Off 2021 is back on our TV screens and is welcoming hopeful George to show off his baking tricks in the kitchen.



A dad of three and a lover of the great outdoors, George hopes to show off his family’s Greek-Cypriot origins to GBBO judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood while earning himself some famous handshakes along the way.

So who is George from the Great British Bake Off 2021? Here’s everything you need to know about the contestant including his family life, Instagram account and job:

Hoping to grab this year’s winning GBBO title is George, a dad of three from London.

According to his profile, he likes to add a “shabby-chic, vintage vibe” to all his bakes as well as using his Greek-Cypriot background for inspiration when it comes to taste and flavours.



And when he’s not baking, you’ll find George enjoying the great outdoors - from hiking to gardening - he even has a mini zoo.



How old is GBBO George and what is his job?

Aged 34, George works as a Shared Lives co-ordinator.



Is Great British Bake Off contestant George on Instagram?

Just like many of the other GBBO contestants, George has set up his profile just in time for his new baking career.



You can follow him @george_bake_ari.

