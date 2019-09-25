Bake Off fans brand show a 'fix' as Helena and Michelle are sent home in savage double dumping

"How dare they eliminate the goddess of darkness and cakes."

Great British Bake Off fans have claimed the competition is "fixed" following the brutal double dumping of Helena and Michelle last night.

Viewers were outraged when presenter Sandi revealed which two contestants were leaving the tent after they failed to impress during Roaring Twenties week, with many believing Rosie and Priya should have gone instead.

Taking to social media to fume over Paul and Prue's controversial decision, fans questioned whether or not they were even watching the same show as the judges on Tuesday evening.

Fans were furious when it was announced that Helena and Michelle were leaving the tent. Picture: Channel 4

One viewer tweeted: "#bakeoff WHAT A FIX HELENA DESERVED TO WIN"

"How dare they eliminate the goddess of darkness and cakes," raged another fan next to a photo of Helena.

"Absolute bull***t that Michelle and Helena got voted off this week, I would have put money on Michelle winning the whole thing a couple of weeks ago," said a third.

While a fourth added: "Raging. Loved Helena. Last week some people didn’t even FINISH their challenges and stayed in, same this week! Yet they didn’t go and the one who actually WON a challenge tonight and has been consistent and improving every week goes? It’s utter madness! Bog off Paul."

Some Twitter users even joked they were going to challenge the GBBO judges' decision in the Supreme Court, while others claimed Paul favoured the "attractive young women" and should be forced to do "blind taste tests" instead.

How I feel about Pru and Paul's judging this season. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/nDvzT1jz1h — Lucy Goacher (@goachwriter) September 24, 2019

is it normal to wake up the next day and still be furious about #GBBO result!? pic.twitter.com/Sn2GiH3Cgf — lydia (@lydiashaw) September 25, 2019

The bakers were put under pressure this week as they had to complete a string of 1920s cooking challenges, including a slapstick Signature and a tricky Technical.

But following a dramatic episode in which Michael burst into tears, Rosie dropped a custard pie and Priya presented a disastrous Showstopper, it was Helena and Michelle who sadly got the elbow.

Welsh mum-of-one Michelle said of her time in the tent: "I got halfway through, I never imagined that. I never set myself a goal of how far I could get, so halfway was amazing. I was just so happy to get into the tent.

"I hope I have made Wales proud of me, I tried to fly the flag for Wales this year."

Super-creative Spanish goth Helena added: "At least we go together. I am actually ok about it, I have had an amazing time and I have learned that I can take criticism, I can have a laugh with it. Take the positives out of everything, which is hopefully something I will carry on doing."

Bake Off also came under scrutiny last week when TV favourite Phil was voted off despite Priya O'Shea's string of blunders.

Fans of the show were left furious once again after the 56-year was sent home during Dairy week.

Despite admitting "it was tight" when deciding who got the chop, Paul and Prue decided they were most unimpressed by Paul's performance overall.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.