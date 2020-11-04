Bake Off fans left gutted as favourite Lottie is sent home over Laura

Lottie was sent home during 80s week, leaving viewers gutted. Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Lottie Bedlow was sent home by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith during 80s week after her ice cream cake failed to impress.

Great British Bake Off fans have been left gutted as Lottie became the latest baker to leave the tent.

Lottie, 31, was left in tears during her exit interview after her ice cream cake went from bad to worse on the hottest day of the year.

Viewers said the pantomime producer from West Sussex was "robbed" as many predicted Laura would be sent home.

Lottie was sent home after her ice cream cake failed to impress the judges. Picture: Channel 4

One person commented on Twitter: "Lottie made #GBBO this year for me, gutted", while another wrote: "Is anyone else a bit fuming that Lottie went out this eve?"

During her exit interview, Lottie said that she "couldn't believe" the stuff she has done, noting her Hollywood handshake and star baker status last week.

Laura was also at risk of going home during last night's episode. Picture: Channel 4

After leaving the show, Lottie shared a message with her Bake Off fans.

She wrote: "Where to start?! What an amazing ride this has been. Thank you so much to everyone for your incredible and unexpected love and support – it has meant the world to me to read all your messages and to see you trying out my bakes!

"I came out of the tent feeling more confident in my baking skills than I ever thought possible and that was all down to the tireless encouragement and coaching from the other bakers, judges, presenters and crew. I love you all so very much."

“If you make mistakes, laugh at them”

Here’s a letter from lovely Lottie to all of you Bake Off fans. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/FSJ5Qclj1q — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 3, 2020

She added: "If you make mistakes, laugh at them. Tie your hair back."

