Great British Bake Off 2020 filming location: Where was the show filmed and why has it moved?

Bake Off is being filmed at Down Hall. Picture: Channel 4/Down Hall

Where is Great British Bake Off filmed and has it moved? Find out everything about the stunning Essex location...

The Great British Bake Off is finally back on our screens.

Despite doubts over whether the show would be able to air due to social distancing rules, Channel 4 managed to pull it off.

But the pop up tent had to be moved to follow government guidelines.

So where was GBBO filmed and where did the contestants stay? Here’s what we know…

Where was Great British Bake Off filmed?

Bake Off has been filmed in Berkshire at Welford Park since 2014, with the tent usually pitched up in the grounds of the country house and estate.

However, this year Channel 4 decided to film at Down Hall Hotel which is a beautiful country house hotel in Essex.

With 98 rooms in total, it is surrounded by 110 acres of woodland, parkland and landscaped gardens, and features a historic lounge and restaurant.

The tent was put up in its grounds to allow filming to take place.

Why was the Great British Bake Off tent moved?

Bosses decided to move the tent to allow cast and crew to isolate with each other before filming began.

120 production staff all had to live in a self-contained are for six weeks in the hotel to create a COVID safe bubble.

Hotel staff, producers as well as some children, chaperones and dog walkers also had to contain themselves.

Before entering the hotel, all of them also had to self-isolate for nine days and take three tests.

Speaking to Berkshire Live, a spokesperson said: “It has been well documented that the series was filmed in a covid-secure bubble this year, and the venue allowed for that.”

The 11th season of the Great British Bake Off will air at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 22.

Everything else will go on as usual, with 12 contestants battling it out to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Matt Lucas will join Noel Fielding to host the show after Sandi Toksvig decided to leave after three years.