When is the Great British Bake Off 2020 final?

The Great British Bake Off final is airing soon. Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions

Who is in the semi-final of the Bake Off and when does it finish? Find out everything...

The Great British Bake Off has been keeping us entertained over the past few weeks, with a new bunch of hopefuls trying their hardest to win the converted trophy.

Viewers have watched the contestants bake their way through Biscuit Week , Cake Week and even the all new Japanese Week.

We’ve also waved goodbye to several talented home cooks, with only a few remaining.

So, when is the final of the Great British Bake Off and when does it finish? Here’s what we know…

When is the Great British Bake Off 2020 final?

The final of the Great British Bake Off 2020 is airing on Tuesday, November 24.

There are usually ten episodes in every series of The Great British Bake Off, with things kicking off on September 22 at 8pm.

Read More: What are the Great British Bake Off themes?

Who is in the semi final of the Great British Bake Off 2020?

There are just four bakers fighting it out to make it through to the final next week.

Judge Paul Hollywood said: “We’ve got four fantastic bakers and I still can’t call who’s going to be in the final.”

Laura

Laura is in the Bake Off semi-final. Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions

Laura wowed Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with her jelly showstopper in the quarter-final so she is definitely in with a chance to make it to the final.

Peter

Peter is in The Bake Off semi-final. Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions

Youngest contestant Peter scraped through to the semi finals after landing fourth in the technical.

But, it’s a brand new week and he’s ready to take on whatever Patisserie challenges the judges have in store.

Hermine

Hermine is in the Bake Off final. Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions

Hermine was crowned star baker last week after impressing the judges with her show-stopper.

Prue said: “She is an amazing baker, in the past she’s done really well because she kept it quite safe.”

Dave

Dave is in the Bake Off semi-final. Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions

Despite coming last in the technical, Dave also impressed with his jelly cake and secured his spot in the semi-final.

Paul said: “Your jelly is fantastic it melts in the mouth, but your downfall is the bit underneath, it’s too stodgy.”

Now Read: Bake Off viewers in tears after Marc is sent home in shock elimination