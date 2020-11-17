How to apply for The Great British Bake Off 2021

Here's how to apply for The Great British Bake Off 2021. Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions

The Great British Bake Off 2021 application: Here’s how you can apply to be on the show next year.

The Great British Bake Off has been cheering us this autumn, with a brand new line up of cooking hopefuls taking on Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith’s challenges.

But if you’ve been watching the series thinking you could do it better, now’s your chance.

Channel 4 is currently advertising for its next batch of Star Bakers, here's how you can apply to be a contestant.

The good news is The Great British Bake Off will be returning for its 12th series in 2021.

The Great British Bake Off is looking for new applicants. Picture: Channel 4

There are 24 rules you need to meet if you want to apply to be a contestant on the show.

Firstly, you must be 16 years of age on January 1 2021 and a UK resident.

The applicants are not allowed to be professional baker, chef or a professional cook which means they must not have a cooking qualification.

These include NVQs, BTECs and/or anything equivalent in baking, cooking, food production, food preparation or catering, unless it was acquired over 10 years ago.

Applicants must also be available for filming which is expected to take place between April and August 2021.

Don't just think about it, dough it!

With uncertainties over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, hopeful bakers will have to be flexible.

The Bake Off team said: "We are closely monitoring the situation regarding Covid-19 and we are following the advice of Public Health England. As a result, we may adjust how or when we carry out auditions. The safety and welfare of everyone involved in our productions is always paramount."

You can apply by filling out an online form here, or email applyforbakeoff@loveproductions.co.uk or call 0207 067 4837.

You must include your full name, address (including postcode) and phone number.

Applications close at 11.59pm on Sunday, December 6, so fans only have a few weeks to apply.

Anyone lucky enough to get through to the next round will have to take part in a phone interview, screen test, and a real-life technical challenge.

The series creators, Love Productions, have said they are on the hunt for ‘enthusiasm and lively personalities’.

They say: “When selecting applicants for the Programme Love Productions will, amongst other factors take into account: skill, enthusiasm, drive and love of baking. Love Productions is looking for lively characters that are comfortable being filmed.

“Love Productions will be looking for a mix of contestants to reflect the range in age, location, gender and diversity of amateur bakers in Britain.”

