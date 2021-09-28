What week is it on Bake Off tonight?

28 September 2021, 13:14

What week is it on Bake Off tonight?
What week is it on Bake Off tonight? Picture: Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The second episode of The Great British Bake Off airs tonight, but what is the theme of this week?

The Great British Bake Off returns tonight as the bakers continue to try and impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their delicious creations.

Last week, the 12 bakers were set three tasks all based around cake making, and while some excelled, others fell under the pressure.

Sadly for Tom, it was the end of the road for him as he was voted off by judges Prue and Paul.

Now, the second episode is only hours away, and we've been told what the theme will be.

Week two of The Great British Bake Off will see the contestants take on biscuits
Week two of The Great British Bake Off will see the contestants take on biscuits. Picture: Channel 4

What week is it on Bake Off tonight?

Week two of Bake Off is biscuit week, it has been announced.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the show shared a picture of judges Prue and Paul alongside hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas as characters of Lord of the Rings.

In the background, we can see a party ring – which could be a clue of one of the tasks set for the bakers for week two.

What was the week one Bake Off theme?

Last week, the contestants faced cake week.

The bakers will need to impress Prue and Paul with their biscuit creations
The bakers will need to impress Prue and Paul with their biscuit creations. Picture: Channel 4

What are the three rounds of Bake Off?

During each week of Bake Off, the contestants have to create three bakes – a signature, a technical and a showstopper.

Based around the theme of the week, the bakers must first start by creating one of their tried and tested recipes set around a brief.

The technical challenge forces the bakers to think on their feet as they are given a brief from the judges, ingredients and a very basic recipe – with no prep allowed.

The final round is the showstopper, which is where bakers are challenged to give everything they have to one final spectacular bake.

The baking from each contestant in these three rounds will determine who is named star baker, and who is sent home.

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesday at 8PM on Channel 4.

